Savage moment Geelong star Tom Hawkins’s tells him Sydney Swans will win 2022 AFL Grand Final MCG

You’d think Tom Hawkins’ daughter Primrose would line up for Geelong ahead of the AFL Grand Final showdown with Sydney.

Think again.

In a hilarious clip uploaded to Twitter, the champions player, 34, revealed a newspaper picture of himself next to Swans superstar Buddy Franklin.

Hawkins then playfully asks his daughter who she thinks will win at the MCG, Cats or Swans.

When the youngster unexpectedly answers the swans, a confused Hawkins declares, “righto mate, this is where we part ways.”

Tom Hawkins’ daughter Primrose shocked her father this week with her AFL Grand Final selection

Hawkins will be a key figure for Geelong in the front pocket at the MCG when the first jump from 7pm. 2.30pm as the minor premiers look to end an impressive season with a flag.

The son of Cats legend Jack Hawkins has already won two premierships – in 2009 and 2011 – but a third would please him as he reaches the twilight of his glittering career.

A keen farmer away from footy, Hawkins is already planning life after he stops marking the Sherrins.

The father of three lives on 62 hectares and loves nothing more than herding black Angus cattle on his large property.

He currently has 45 cattle on his books, and after football, Hawkins would like to increase herd numbers to 150 or even 200.

Hawkins, 34, will be a key figure for Geelong at the MCG when the first jump from 7pm. 2.30pm as the minor premiers look to end an impressive season with a flag

Away from footy, the champion player loves spending time with his family and on their farm (pictured, with wife Emma)

“A lot of my teammates say if the neighbor moves the cattle, I go out and move the cattle because they think I have no idea,” he said. Geelong Advertiser this week.

‘My parents are farmers. My father is still there (on the family farm), he is mixed – sheep, cattle and crops, but I am mainly cattle.

‘I like cattle, that’s kind of my thing at home. (Farming is) fun. I enjoy it. It’s a nice way out.’

The AFL final between Geelong and Sydney kicks off at 2.30pm at the MCG.

Follow Daily Mail Australia’s live blog for all the action.