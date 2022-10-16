Sausage dogs gather for a doggy RAVE in Southwold after a world record 2,238 dachshunds go on walk

Thousands of adorable sausage dogs embraced their party spirit as they ran off at a rave on the beach – in an attempt to break the world record for the most puppies of a single breed in one place.

A whopping 2,238 dachshunds converged on Denes Beach in Southwold on Sunday as the adorable weiners attempted to break the world record for most dogs of a single breed on a walkabout.

The previous world record was held by Merseyside beagle club Beaglelandia, who arranged for 1,029 beagles to meet on 22 April 2018.

The club will have that record until d Southwold sausage walk‘s record is verified by Guinness World Records.

A sea of ​​sausage dogs came to Neil Diamond’s sweet Caroline with the alternate words “paws touching paws” as they partied under a brilliant blue sky.

Stuart McBurney, 42, was one of the organizers of the annual walk, which has raised around £10,000 for the sausage dog charity Dedicated to Dachshunds with Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) since 2017.

After this year’s walk, he told FEMAIL: ‘They are lovely dogs and the turnout was just phenomenal.’

Sausage dog Theodore, who is just days away from turning two, was one of the thousands of dachshunds partying on the beach (She was raised above the crowd at the sausage rave by her owner, Jade Dedman, 29)

A sea of ​​sausage dogs came to Neil Diamond’s sweet Caroline with an alternative word “paw touching paw” as they partied under a brilliant blue sky

Stuart McBurney bought his four-year-old sausage dog Eddie (pictured together) who has helped him through a breakdown

‘The weather was good and Southwold is a beautiful place. It was emotional. I always cry. I’m really a big softie.

Stuart first became involved with the Southwold Sausage Walk, which was founded by dog ​​lover Laura Baggott, after he began struggling with his mental health.

He said: ‘I bought myself a sausage dog and he helped get my confidence back.

‘I went on a hot dog walk and Laura and her mum were organizing it.

Kiki Hart, 23, from Dereham, also went for the walk, where she was joined by her four-month-old sausage dog Buddy (pictured together on the walk)

The organizers made room for daschund companies to set up stalls for dog owners to check out on the day

‘Her dog Percy had contracted IVDD and he was almost paralyzed at the time. He was getting stronger and better every day and I thought if the little dog can do it, so can I.’

Since the walk, Stuart said his four-year-old sausage dog Eddie has been exhausted and sleeping almost constantly.

However, he has big plans for what will go on tour.

He hopes to have a ‘mega festival’ of sausage dogs and said they were even considering having a ‘statue of a sausage dog in Southwold’.

Thousands of beautiful sausage dogs met on Sunday for a beach rave in Southwold. Pictured: Eight-month-old dachshund Tilly

Jade Dedman, 29, was on the walk and raved afterwards with her one-year-old dachshund Theodore, who she said was ‘brilliant’.

Jade said: ‘As they are all so small we were asked to hold them up so they could be seen.

“In the end it looked like a sea of ​​meerkats.”

Sophie Pleszko, 33, from Norfolk, was one of the thousands of people who went on the walk.

Sophie Pleszko, 33, from Norfolk, was one of the thousands of people who went on the walk. She strolled along the beach with her two children Polly, 6, and Lola, 2, and her mother Heather Ladell, 71, (pictured with her grandchildren and eight-month-old sausage dog Tilly)

She strolled along the beach with her two children Polly, 6, and Lola, 2, and her mother Heather Ladell, 71, who had her eight-month-old sausage dog Tilly with her.

Organizers also provided space for daschund businesses to set up stalls for dog owners as well as party in the afternoon to the somber tones of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.

Kiki Hart, 23, from Dereham, also went for the walk, where she was joined by her four-month-old sausage dog Buddy.

Kiki said: ‘We came along because we were excited for Buddy to meet lots of other sausages! It was so much fun and we loved all the little stalls.’

There was a record 2,238 sausage dogs on the walk. Since the Southwold Sausage Walk started in 2017, the team has raised around £10,000 for dachshunds with IVDD

It was a beautiful sunny day and many of the sausage dogs were exhausted after spending their time playing with their new found friends

Claire Corridan, who has been a vet for 23 years, said dachshunds are at higher risk of IVDD because of their conformation.

Symptoms can include pain in the neck, spine and limbs, as well as neurological weaknesses that affect bladder control and coordination.

She said if dogs cry or are “hesitant to be handled or lifted,” it could be a sign that they are suffering from IVDD.

She said: ‘Early detection, appropriate diet and weight management are key in pain management.

“Kennel club schemes exist to reduce the incidence of dachshunds being bred and this requires x-rays of the spine by veterinary experts.”