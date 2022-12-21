Saugerties man charged with burglary

SAUGERTIES, NY (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man was arrested earlier this year in connection with a home robbery. Kirk Shultis Jr., 33, is charged with second-degree burglary.

On September 30, the Saugerties Police Department responded to an earlier complaint of a burglary at a private residence on Market Street Extension in Saugerties. The owner of the home reported to police that someone broke into their home and stole personal belongings such as jewelry, paintings, Cooper Pipes and $75,000 in cash.

Police say their investigation led to Shultis’s arrest on Wednesday. He was arraigned at the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and sent back to Ulster County Jail. Shultis was arrested earlier this month for another alleged burglary.