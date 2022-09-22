Saudis aim to broker peace deal between Russia and Ukraine after securing British hostage releases

<!–

After the release of five British hostages, the controversial Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is set to reach a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Mohammed bin Salman has spent months in talks with officials from the warring countries, including Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Daily Mail has learned.

Last night, Saudi sources said the crown prince was determined to end the conflict because it turned out to be so “destabilizing.”

A well-placed source said: ‘We have the luxury of not having to be seen to do anything. So that we can quietly work towards achieving a result, until the result is achieved.

It comes after Saudi Arabia helped negotiate a prisoner swap deal, freeing five British prisoners

Saudi crown prince considers negotiating a deal between Russia, led by Putin (right) and Ukraine, led by President Zelensky (left)

‘The Crown Prince has succeeded in doing this’ [the hostage release] very quiet. It was a success, because no one seemed to lose face.

Putin wanted to show what can be achieved by having calm conversations with him, rather than dominating. He sent a message.

“I think he wants a deal to end the war. And hopefully the process we’ve started can bring the whole war to an end.’

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a key middleman between Russia and Ukraine after Turkey’s attempts to bring both sides to the negotiating table failed.

China is also reluctant to get involved in the conflict, much to Putin’s disappointment.

The source said: ‘The world is in chaos and that is not good for us. None of this is good for Saudi Arabia or good for anyone.

“The goal is to end the conflict. We are on no one’s side, we are on the side of stability.”

By striving for peace, Bin Salman can also try to restore his reputation.

In 2018, the crown prince, who was initially hailed as a reformist, became a pariah on the world stage.

This followed the murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, including members of the MBS inner circle, at the country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Initially, the Crown Prince denied any knowledge of Mr Khashoggi’s fate, claiming that “we have nothing to hide.”

He was later forced to deny that he personally ordered the murder of Khashoggi, whose body had been dismembered and his remains were never recovered.

The Crown Prince eventually blamed a “rogue operation” by agents acting independently of his regime.

In 2019, five Saudi officials in the Gulf state were sentenced to death for participating in Khashoggi’s murder. Three others received long prison terms.

They had arrived in Istanbul just days before Khashoggi’s death and knew he intended to visit the consulate.