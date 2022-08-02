Saudi sisters Asra Amaal Alsehli cause of death: Toxicologist on why police still don’t have answers

A toxicology expert has revealed four possible reasons why authorities have not yet received test results for two Saudi Arabian sisters found dead in their apartment.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli (24) and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli (23) were found dead in their apartment in Canterbury, western Sydney, under ‘suspicious circumstances’ on 7 June.

Police believe the women, who were found in separate bedrooms, may have been dead for a month before officers discovered their decomposing bodies while conducting a welfare check.

Despite the toxicology tests being ‘speeded up’ earlier, almost two months later, the police are still yet to receive the reports – usually taking only four to six weeks.

dr. Dimitri Gerostamoulos, chief toxicologist and chief of Forensic Scientific Services at the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine, said dissolution, staff shortages, heavy workloads and idiosyncratic findings that need further testing could all contribute to delays.

Pictured: Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and her younger sister Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23

dr. Gerostamoulos said there are typically a number of toxicology tests performed in murder investigations, which must be robust and reliable for possible future use in court.

“A comprehensive drug screening is often carried out looking for things like drugs, alcohol, poison or other substances,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“Depending on the number of samples — including stomach contents, urine, blood or other samples — more tests may need to be done.”

dr. Gerotamoulos said homicide cases usually last only four to six weeks, but “could take longer depending on what drugs are found.”

If a drug is detected, he said further tests may be needed to determine the level of the substance in the person’s system.

‘It [the delay] could be that they’ve discovered something that needs special analysis,” he said.

“Sometimes when a drug shows up that isn’t expected, there aren’t always methods to test them, so they have to undergo specialized testing.

“Not only are these tests challenging, but there are legal requirements to get them to a standard where they can be used in court, which takes time because they need to be watertight.”

dr. Dimitri Gerostamoulos, chief toxicologist and chief of Forensic Scientific Services at the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine (pictured) says there are a number of reasons why toxicology results may be delayed

dr. Gerostamoulos said the testing also varies depending on the qualities of the bodies, with those already decayed or rotten may need specialist analysis.

“They’re not ideal specimens,” he said.

“Forensic labs will have protocols in place to handle them, but dissection can present some challenges.

‘The samples may also require specialized testing, which must meet certain analytical criteria. That can cause delays, but that depends on the laboratory and the degree of expertise.’

dr. Gerostamoulos said the other work being undertaken by the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service (FASS), which processes the women’s tests, would also affect their turnaround time.

Pictured: NSW Forensic and Analytic Science Services at Lidcombe, western Sydney

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES OF SYDNEY’S SAUDI SISTERS – Maybe fled Saudi Arabia as a teenager. – Had access to money and drove a BMW. – Both had Australian company names, but police can’t confirm what they did for work. – Submitted an AVO and then withdrew it. – BMW had a key. – Three police welfare checks. – Stopped paying rent. – Bodies found a month after they died. – Cause of death unknown.

He said the sheer number of tests being submitted to labs across the country “is greater than ever before” as authorities and lawsuits increasingly rely on forensics.

And like many industries across the country, said Dr. Gerostamoulos said testing facilities also struggled with staff absenteeism amid the country’s winter wave of Covid.

“Laboratories are overcrowded at the moment. It’s not just hospitals — it’s all facilities,” he said.

“We are just as affected by staff shortages as any healthcare provider.”

On Tuesday, NSW Police said it had not obtained the lab’s results.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Forensic and Analytic Science Services for comment.

Police discovered the sisters’ bodies in June after going without rent for weeks, and the sheriff showed up to issue an eviction notice to the couple.

Researchers believe the women died in May, around the time they stopped paying rent.

The women left Saudi Arabia in 2017, had no regular contact with their families and both actively sought asylum in Australia.

While their reasons for leaving their homeland remain unclear, for the past five years they had been in contact with a refugee agency, which helps aliens escape persecution and seek asylum.

Police are not ruling out murder or suicide as the investigation continues.