Saudi crown prince to visit Greece and France in first EU trip since Khashoggi killing

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was due to visit Greece and France on Tuesday, state media reported, his first trip to the European Union since the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The murder and mutilation of Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 brought the powerful Crown Prince international condemnation.

MBS will meet with leaders of both France and Greece “to discuss bilateral relations and ways to improve them in various areas,” the official Saudi news agency reported, citing a statement from the royal court.

The trip comes less than two weeks after President Joe Biden visited the Saudi city of Jeddah for a summit of Arab leaders and met one-on-one with the crown prince, greeting him with a fist.

That move sealed Biden’s withdrawal from a presidential election campaign pledge to make the kingdom a “pariah” over the Khashoggi affair and wider human rights controversies.

US intelligence determined that MBS “approved” the operation that led to Khashoggi’s death, although Riyadh denies this and blames rogue agents.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a spike in energy prices earlier this year, Saudi Arabia came under pressure from Washington and the European powers to pump more oil.

Elevated oil prices were a key factor in US inflation, which rose to a 40-year high, putting pressure on the Biden administration ahead of the midterm elections later this year.

But the world’s largest crude oil exporter has resisted pressure to open supply taps, citing its commitment to production schedules set by the OPEC+ export bloc it co-leads with Russia.

In May, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the kingdom had done what it could for the oil market.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the new president of the energy-rich United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Paris.

During that trip, officials announced a deal between French energy giant Total Energies and UAE state oil company ADNOC “for energy supply cooperation”.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)