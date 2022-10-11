Saudi Arabia's futuristic Neom city is luring top executives from major US firms

Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion Neom megacity project has lured top executives from US companies such as Amazon and Cisco with rich salary offers and the prospect of no income tax, according to a new report.

Senior executives in Neom’s management team, made up of about 20 Saudis and foreigners, are paid about $1.1 million each annually, according to internal documents reported by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

That’s roughly double what the average U.S. c-suite executive earns, though compensation at some U.S. companies can also run into the millions after perks and bonuses.

Neom, which includes plans for a 100-kilometer linear city called The Line, is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s most ambitious project yet, although it has also met with skepticism from some observers.

To complete the major project, Saudi Arabia is recruiting top talent from abroad in areas such as technology, tourism and entertainment, sectors in which the oil-rich kingdom has little prior experience.

Top overseas recruits include Neom’s chief marketing officer Tim Shorrocks, formerly an executive at Amazon Web Services.

Joseph Bradley, a former director at Cisco, has also been recruited to lead technology and digital at Neom.

Other foreign recruits at Neom include Vishal Wanchoo, former president and CEO of South Asia at General Electric, and Peter Terium, the former CEO of German energy company RWE AG.

To add to the allure, Saudi Arabia itself charges no income tax, although US citizens typically still have to pay US income tax regardless of where they live.

However, Terium, who is from the Netherlands, told the Journal that the project’s ambitious scope and futuristic goals were more of a draw than the salary and tax benefits.

“Needless to say, building a 100 percent renewable energy system from scratch and the largest green hydrogen plant in the world is more of a motivator than the actual salary being paid,” he said.

Neom is led by CEO Nadhmi al-Nasr, whose compensation is undisclosed

The Journal reported that CEOs at Neom, one level below senior executives, earn an average salary of $660,000.

Directors are paid $270,000 a year, senior managers receive $193,000 and managers $130,000, according to a list of positions dated last year.

The experience of executives and senior managers ranges from two to more than eight years, according to Neom’s career website.

However, Neom doesn’t seem too interested in spending lavishly on low-level corporate workers, where the $54,000 entry-level salary comes in well below what Wall Street firms and consultancies pay recent graduates.

Neom is led by CEO Nadhmi al-Nasr, whose compensation is undisclosed.

A career website for Neom lists 78 open positions, including head of banking and venture director.

Neom is part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 national development plan, into which Prince bin Salman has poured hundreds of billions of dollars, with the aim of transforming the Saudi economy, creating jobs for citizens and reducing its dependence on oil.

A key component of the project, The Line, will consist of two 1,600-foot tall buildings running parallel to each other across 75 miles of desert, coastal and mountain landscapes.

Bin Salman has claimed he wants the Mirror Line to be ready by 2030, although engineers have said it could take 50 years to build.

The building is so long that it will sit on stilts to account for the curvature of the earth, and it will also have a high-speed rail line running under its length.

If fully completed, the skyscraper will run from the Gulf of Aqaba through a mountain range and then stretch along the coast into a desert “aerotropolis”, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Bin Salman also said the project aimed to allow one million residents to meet within a five-minute walk and to travel end-to-end within a stretch of 20 minutes.

The expensive project proposes to house five million people after its completion, and a high-speed train will run under the buildings. It will also have a marina for boats under the arch of the buildings.

The plans call for the million-strong community to also be fed through vertical farming that will be integrated into the walls of the gleaming buildings, and residents will reportedly pay a subscription for three meals a day.