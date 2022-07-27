Saudi Arabian sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23 dead Canterbury Sydney

The terrifying images released of the two young Saudi Arabian sisters whose bodies were found decomposing in an apartment in southwestern Sydney have done little to end the mystery of why they were in Australia and how they died.

From their luxury car to unusual movements during all hours of the day, there are a myriad of unanswered questions that leave researchers scratching their heads.

Even the press conference calling the police to call for help took a turn for the worse when the venue was shifted at the last minute and time suddenly moved forward — leaving many journalists unable to attend.

Adding to the intrigue is that the autopsy has shed little light on the cause of death, after the bodies of Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, whose remains were found decaying in separate bedrooms.

Pictured: Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23. Her body was found in an apartment in Canterbury on June 7

Pictured: Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24. She and her sister were found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances in southwestern Sydney

The police found the sisters in their Canterbury first floor apartment during a welfare check on June 7, but IResearchers believe the women died in early May.

There was no apparent cause of death and no signs of burglary.

No one reported them missing, or even seemed to notice their absence.

The only person who realized something was wrong was their landlord, who tried to file a civil suit against Amaal on May 13 of this year for failing to pay rent – unaware that the young woman had died at the time. .

Post-mortem examinations were conducted on June 9 and 10, but Detective Claudia Allcroft said at a news conference on Wednesday that police still do not know how the women died.

The case is being treated as suspicious, but they hope the pending toxicology reports will provide some answers in the mysterious situation where researchers are even scratching their heads.

Here, Daily Mail Australia takes a look at the bizarre case of Asra and Amaal.

Arrival in Australia

Detective Claudia Allcroft said on Wednesday she has no information to suggest that the Alsehli sisters had fled Saudi Arabia when they landed in Australia in 2017 — when they were 18 and 19 years old.

Police declined to release details on the women’s visa status on Wednesday, but said officers had been in contact with the family, who have instructed the consulate to act on their behalf.

She added that relatives were helping the police with their investigation and that there was “nothing to suggest” that they are suspects.

The bodies of the two women were found in a Canterbury block of flats (pictured)

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES – Maybe fled Saudi Arabia as a teenager. – Had access to money and drove a BMW. – Both had Australian company names, but police can’t confirm what they did for work. – Submitted an AVO and then withdrew it. – BMW had a key. – Three police welfare checks. – Stopped paying rent. – Bodies found a month after they died. – Cause of death unknown.

However, sources told the Daily Mail Australia that the women had been in contact for five years with a refugee agency, which helps foreigners escape persecution and seek asylum.

Sources also said the sisters did not have regular contact with their relatives at home.

Nine Radio reporter Clinton Maynard told 2GB Radio on Wednesday that the women had no friends or family in Australia.

“They have very few connections in this country, no family, they don’t seem to have many friends or acquaintances here.”

Cash access

Officers still can’t confirm what the women did for a living, even though both women had different Australian company names.

Each registered their respective ABN as a sole proprietor in 2018 at a Wetherill Park address in Sydney’s west.

While their source of income has not been made public, the Alsehli sisters didn’t seem to struggle to make ends meet.

Flights from Saudi Arabia to Sydney cost an average of $2,000, they drove a black BMW coupe that normally costs more than $38,000, and lived in a modern two-bedroom apartment for $490 a week.

A black BMW coupe covered in dust removed from the garage of the apartment building

The women also regularly went to the local gas station for coffee and energy drinks, where workers described them as ‘happy’ but noted that they would only respond to questions – never starting the conversation.

A female clerk said the sisters would visit the store during the day to pick up drinks, but their BMW only seemed to refuel at night.

‘A girl came in to buy iced coffee and sometimes V [energy drink]. “Sometimes two or three times a day,” a female attendant said.

“I never served her sister, but I did see them walking down the street together. When I found out what had happened to them, I was very shocked and confused.’

‘She was so kind. Every time she came in and I spoke to her, she smiled. She never looked sad.’

The police are photographed in the apartment building on June 8.

Restraining order

Asra filed an AVO against a 28-year-old man in 2018.

However, the case was dropped before the Fairfield Local Court in January of the following year.

Daily Mail Australia has been informed that the man in question had an Arabic interpreter in the courtroom.

The details of the AVO are unknown.

BMW with key

A few months before the first of three social checks in 2022, someone keyed in their black BMW.

It is not known whether it was a coincidence or whether the person who destroyed their properties had malicious intent.

Daily Mail Australia understands that in 2017 the women fled the Middle East to seek shelter in Australia. They were regulars at a petrol station (pictured) near their Canterbury facility

Three well-being checks

The construction manager of their Canterbury apartment contacted police in mid-March because food had been left in the communal areas and he was concerned for their well-being.

Officers who visited the women said they looked fine and no further action was needed.

Shortly afterwards there was another well-being check.

During a check, a source told Daily Mail Australia that the women were “shy” and refused to let anyone into the apartment.

Forensics searched the unit (pictured) in the wake of the gruesome discovery

The sisters eventually let the officers in, but spent it together in the far corner of the unit.

One sat down while the other hid behind her while they answered simple questions about their well-being.

“They were distant and didn’t really want to talk,” the source said.

“Something didn’t feel right, but they said they were okay. What else could anyone do?’

Stopped paying rent

About two months after the social assistance benefits, rent payments stopped and mail began to pile up on the doorstep.

The building manager calls the police.

Police had already planned to go to the scene after the sisters’ landlord contacted the sheriff to issue an eviction notice to the couple.

Their landlord tried to file a civil suit against Amaal on May 13 of this year for failing to pay rent, unaware that both were likely dead on that date.

Detectives spent days in the apartment building with forensic teams peering across the scene

Mysterious Deaths

The women were found dead about a month after their deaths.

Police searched the scene of the accident and said there was no sign of burglary and no obvious signs of injury.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out on June 9 and 10, but the police are still unable to determine a cause of death.

They are awaiting toxicology reports but have issued a second call for information.

Detective Allcroft said on Wednesday, “Detectives are interested in talking to anyone who has seen the women’s movements in the days and weeks leading up to their deaths or may have information about the women’s movements.”

“We hope someone can help our investigators, either through observations or from those who knew the sisters and who have information about their movements before their deaths.”