Saudi Arabia sisters Amaal and Asra Abdullah Alsehli twist over Google Maps shot of Canterbury unit

An eerie photo of the apartment where the bodies of two young Saudi women were found in decomposition has provided a surprising lead in the police investigation into their deaths.

The photo, taken by Google Maps in May – after Amaal, 23, and Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, were believed to have died but before their bodies were discovered – reveals the kitchen window of their apartment in Canterbury, south-west Sydney, somewhat a crack.

And the fresh air it let in could eliminate the couple’s suspected carbon monoxide poisoning as a possible cause of their tragic death.

But it could also be a clue to when they were still alive, if the window was later found closed when the sisters’ decaying remains were discovered in the first-floor unit in June.

Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, (left) and her older sister Asra, 24, (right) found dead in their unit in Canterbury on June 7

They are believed to have been lying there in separate bedrooms for up to six weeks in the past month.

There had been speculation that a faulty heater would have filled the unit with carbon monoxide and sent the couple into a deadly sleep.

But the new clue comes in a Street View image time-stamped by Google and taken in May 2022, weeks after they stopped paying rent.

The photo shows the corner arrangement during the day, with the balcony doors to the bedrooms and balcony closed, but the kitchen window around the corner ajar.

The sisters are said to have been there together in one of the bedrooms for up to six weeks and the cause of their deaths is still mysterious

NSW Police declined to comment on the new twist, adding: “The investigation is ongoing.”

The revelation has deepened the mystery surrounding the couple’s deaths, as police await a second toxicology report before the coroner’s investigation can begin.

Clearly the bodies were too badly wrecked to show a clear cause of death and follow-up tests were ordered from a specialist toxicology facility “for more in-depth analysis and testing,” NSW police told the Daily Mail Australia.

It comes two weeks after the sisters’ bodies were quietly flown home to Saudi Arabia in August.

A previous toxicology report was considered inconclusive.

Detectives have been investigating several lines of investigation, including a possible suicide pact or that they were murdered by an unknown assailant.

The sisters had applied for asylum in Australia, worked as traffic controllers and studied at TAFE.

They had raised concerns for their safety to their building manager prior to their deaths, reporting that a man was “acting weird” outside.

Police are still calling on the public for information.

SYDNEY SAUDI ‘MURDER’ MYSTERY TIMELINE 2017: Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, are said to have fled Saudi Arabia. Upon arrival in Australia, they contacted a refugee center. 2019: Asra pulled an AVO against a man, but it was later withdrawn. 2020: They regularly visited a gas station near their flat and were described as ‘friendly’ by the locals. March, 2022: The police conducted the first of three welfare checks. At one of the checks, the couple was described as “timid” and refused to let anyone into the apartment. They eventually let officers in, but remained huddled in the far corner of the unit. Ten weeks before their deaths, the sisters stopped paying the rent of $480 a week for their unit in Canterbury. May 2022: The owner of their unit filed a civil suit against Asra on May 13 over the outstanding rent of $5,142.86. Sheriffs officers then went to the apartment to serve the women with an eviction notice. June 7, 2022: Officers conducting a welfare check made the gruesome discovery of the women’s rotting corpses. There was no sign of burglary. Police believe the sisters died in May, but have not been able to determine a cause of death.

EXCLUSIVE: WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT – Daily Mail Australia enters the apartment where the bodies of two Saudi sisters had been left in decomposition for a month – after a stark warning at the front door

By Charlotte Karp for Daily Mail Australia

The “luxury” apartment where two young Saudi sisters spent a month in decomposition is open for inspection with a $40 rent increase — but there’s little the property can do to mask the pungent stench of death.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, died a month before their bodies were found in separate bedrooms of their apartment in Canterbury, south-west Sydney, on June 7.

Two months after the horrific discovery, their deaths remain a mystery.

No one has been arrested and police are still unsure how two apparently healthy young women died at the same time in the same spot and lay there undetected for a month.

Their remains were only discovered during a police check – carried out because they owed the landlord about $5,000 in unpaid rent for failing to hand over their weekly $480 since mid-March.

Unable to make up for the hefty financial loss, the owner gave the unit a fresh coat of paint, installed new floorboards, raised the price to $540 a week, and opened it for public inspection Saturday morning.

Crime scene normally triggers price cuts, but the real estate agent said most potential renters were interested because surrounding units cost about $580 a week.

Before moving into the property, potential tenants received the same verbal disclaimer from the estate agent – ‘some people died there, but it’s all been cleaned up and it’s all fine’.

“I just have to tell you.”

The news came as a surprise to no one – most were not interested in signing the lease.

Entering the unit on the relatively warm winter morning, the sun beamed through the large balcony doors, bouncing off the tiles, white walls, and laminated kitchen cabinets—filling the open-plan living space with light.

There was, however, a curious smell that became increasingly difficult to ignore.

In the beginning, it was easy enough to get rid of the smell of the crime scene, as there was still some chemical residue from the crime scene, or maybe Pine O Cleen and Windex from the cleaning blitz after the investigation.

Obviously, bottles of chemicals, such as bleach and other substances, were discovered next to their bodies found in separate bedrooms – leading detectives to suspect the couple was planning to kill themselves.

Interim toxicology results showed traces of the substances found in the bedrooms, including in the women’s bodies, but the cause of death has still not been confirmed.

But even with fresh air pouring into the unit through the large balcony doors on a Saturday morning, the odor was there – especially in the two small bedrooms – and it didn’t smell of bleach or cleaning products.

In fact, the pungent smell that was initially difficult to pinpoint was suddenly, unmistakably, one of death and decay.

According to the online advertisement, the property has ‘spacious balconies’ that allow for ‘airflow’

“Disconcerting” was an understatement and “creepy” was not the right word. It felt like despair.

The front bedroom had its own balcony door that overlooked Canterbury Road – a busy thoroughfare where trucks, buses, cars and people flow past at all times.

Thousands of humble people would have passed between when the Alsehli sisters died in May and when they were found in June — totally oblivious to the heartbreaking situation that lay behind an inch of plaster.

In the property listing, the unit was described as a place that: ‘ensures a life of seamless and luxurious comfort’.

In reality, the bedrooms were cramped and awkwardly shaped – trying to squeeze a double bed into either one would be a challenge, although one had an ensuite and both built-in, albeit small, built-ins.

The kitchen was indeed fitted with stainless steel appliances and, as the listing promised, there were ‘reconstituted stone benches, mirrored splashbacks and subtle leaf motif details that keep the lines clean yet natural for a timeless, contemporary look’.

There were also “marble-look tiles” and “frameless showers” on display, but it was questioned whether they “combined with elegant details that carry the easy, layered atmosphere”.

The mood was certainly layered, but perhaps not in the way the owner intended.

While there was a disclaimer on the list stating that the sisters’ deaths were “not an arbitrary crime and will not pose a potential risk to the community,” it’s hard to imagine living there and sleeping soundly.

Not for fear that the new resident would suffer the same fate, but because it just felt like tragedy inside.

At the very least, the new renter would probably get a headache from the smell alone – it was a relief to step into the fresh air after the viewing.

The smell will no doubt no longer linger as time goes on – at that point it could even be a nice place to live.