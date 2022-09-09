Saudi Arabia ‘set to announce joint bid along with Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 World Cup’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Saudi Arabia reportedly announced a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup with Greece and Egypt, with the tournament set to take place again in the winter.

This year’s tournament in Qatar will take place in November and December for the first time and it is clear that if the three country bid is successful there will also be a competition in the middle of the European domestic season due to the high June/July temperatures in the region at that time of year.

The report according to The times suggests an announcement for the bid is imminent after high-level talks.

It adds that Saudi Arabia would be the lead partner and at the very least contribute to infrastructure costs needed by neighboring hosts, and confirmation will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Premier League and other European competitions are likely to oppose another tournament disrupting their campaign if a bid is announced, with this year’s competition set to take place on November 20.

Bidding for the 2030 is expected to be highly competitive as the UK and Ireland have already abandoned such a project earlier this year.

Europe’s lead bid, backed by UEFA, is expected to come from a joint Spain-Portugal tournament, but the three-pronged Saudi bid is expected to get support from Asia and Africa and perhaps some other European countries.

Saudi Arabia could be willing to lead a three-state joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup

South America is also expected to bid – the tournament comes 100 years after the first World Cup which took place in Uruguay and was won by the home country.

Sportsmail has attempted to contact FIFA for comment on Saudi Arabia’s possible bid.

It appears to be Saudi Arabia’s latest move as part of a large-scale program to bring major sporting events to the Gulf state.

It would be held in the winter, like the upcoming tournament to be held in Qatar in November

France are the reigning world champions who won the previous tournament in Russia

The country launched the controversial LIV Golf breakaway series and has hosted its first two Formula 1 Grand Prix races in recent years.

It also hosted the boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk last month, where FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended the fight along with Mohammed Bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince.

The Times added that Infantino has been meeting with leaders and officials from all three countries in recent weeks.

However, FIFA insists that the president would not support any particular bid, while more bids would always be better.

FIFA insists President Gianni Infantino would not support any World Cup bid

Infantino was spotted with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (second from left) attending Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s fight last month

Two days after the August 20 AJ/Usyk game, Infantino held talks with the Hellenic Football Federation following the July talks to discuss Greek football in general and continue cooperation between the two organizations.

Last month, Egyptian reports said Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi met with his Saudi and Greek counterparts about the possible bid.

According to the newspaper, Sobhi discussed important details regarding sports with his Saudi counterpart, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. “We want to host the World Cup and we are studying the idea of ​​applying to host it in 2030.”