Saudi Arabia is awarded the right to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a £440bn futuristic city

Saudi Arabia will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games in a futuristic £440 billion desert megacity.

The games will take place in Trojena, the city of Neom, a planned mountain resort expected to be built in 2026.

The Arab state’s bid for the games, which includes 47 different events, was “unanimously approved” by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Trojena is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Neom project under the Saudi Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan, which aims to reduce the country’s dependence on oil and transform their economy, including by developing sports in the country.

The future tourist resort will include the Gulf’s first-ever open-air ski resort, a man-made freshwater lake, nature reserve and is expected to be powered by renewable energy.

In the region of Trojena, temperatures are much lower than elsewhere in Saudi Arabia. The Neom project website states: ‘Winter temperatures drop below zero and temperatures are generally ten degrees cooler year-round than in the rest of the region.’

It has been described by Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal as “the future of mountain life.”

After confirming the decision to award the games to the Arab state, the OCA said: “Saudi Arabia’s deserts and mountains will soon be a playground for winter sports.”

The Asian Winter Games include skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey and figure skating events with a total of 47 events, 28 of which are on snow and ten on ice.

There will be natural snow on the mountains, but some artificial snow will also be used.

Commenting on the decision, the aforementioned Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal wrote on Twitter: “With the unrestricted support of the Saudi leadership and HRH Crown Prince for the sports sector, we are proud to announce that we are won bid to host. AWG [Asian Winter Games] TROJENA2029 as the first country in Western Asia.’

Neom chief executive Nadhmi Al-Nasr added that the site will have “a suitable infrastructure to create the winter atmosphere in the heart of the desert.”

The games will be the latest event hosted by Saudi Arabia as they seek to increase their involvement in the sport.

The Arab nation has been widely criticized for engaging in sports by using high-profile sporting events to enhance its global image and divert attention from its human rights record.

In August, Anthony Joshua fought Oleksandr Usyk in the city of Jeddah, while the divisive LIV Golf league is funded by Saudi Arabia.

They also host a Formula 1 Grand Prix on the annual calendar, while the Spanish Super Cup is held in the country.

Perhaps most notably, Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund has an 80 percent stake in Newcastle United, while the Kingdom also plans to make a joint bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Greece and Egypt.