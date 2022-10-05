Saudi Arabia expected to support Putin by cutting oil production today to drive up prices

Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to agree to a major cut in oil production today to trigger a massive price hike.

The 13-nation OPEC cartel and its 10 Russian-led allies of oil-exporting countries will debate cutting up to two million barrels per day shipped to the global economy.

The move would bolster the Kremlin’s finances and help Putin weather a looming European ban on oil imports, which would push fuel prices up globally.

It would also further exacerbate inflation, which has reached high levels in many countries for decades and is contributing to a global economic slowdown.

“With consumers just breathing a sigh of relief after paying record prices at the pump, today’s discount isn’t going to go down well,” said Craig Erlam, an analyst at trading platform OANDA.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to agree to a major cut in oil production today to trigger a massive price hike

The 13-nation OPEC cartel and its 10 Russian-led allies of oil-exporting countries will debate a cut of up to two million barrels per day

Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, of which Saudi Arabia is the leading member, and allied non-members, including Russia, meet in person for the first time since early 2020 at the group’s headquarters in Vienna at the start of the pandemic.

A production cut could benefit Russia by setting higher prices ahead of a European Union ban on most Russian oil imports, a sanction on Ukraine’s invasion that comes into effect at the end of the year, analysts say at Commerzbank.

Russia “will need to find new buyers for its oil when the EU embargo comes into effect in early December and will likely have to make further price concessions to do so,” they wrote in an analyst note.

‘Higher upfront prices – fueled by production cuts elsewhere – would therefore be very welcome.’

Moscow is also facing separate pressure from the US and the other group of seven wealthy democracies to impose a price cap on Russian oil by December 5.

Oil prices rose this summer as markets worried about the loss of Russian supplies due to sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but fell as fears of recessions in major economies and China’s COVID-19 restrictions on demand for oil fell. weighed crude oil.

A view shows the Alexander Zhagrin oil field operated by Gazprom Neft in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, Russia

The drop in oil prices has been a boon for US motorists, who saw lower gas prices at the pump before costs started rising recently, and for President Joe Biden as his Democratic Party gears up for next month’s congressional elections.

It’s unclear how much of an impact a production cut would have on oil prices – and thus gasoline prices – as members are already unable to meet quotas set by OPEC+.

Still, Saudi Arabia may be unwilling to undermine its relationship with Russia, even as the world’s largest oil exporter has reservations about austerity measures and recently drew Biden leaders to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss energy supplies.

Commerzbank’s analysts said a small cut would likely push the price of oil further, while the group would need to take at least 500,000 barrels a day off the market to raise prices.

Energy ministers of the OPEC cartel meet in person at the group’s headquarters in Vienna (photo)

Such a production cut “would undoubtedly signal to the market the determination and determination of the cartel to support oil prices,” said UniCredit economist Edoardo Campanella. But the supply would fall less than announced.

“If the group cut target production by 1 million barrels per day, actual production would likely fall by about 550,000 barrels per day – as countries like Russia or Nigeria that produce below quota would see their formal target drop, but above what they can currently stay. produce,” said Campanella.

At its last meeting in September, the group cut the amount of oil it produces by 100,000 barrels per day in October. That symbolic cut didn’t do much to push up lower oil prices, but it informed markets that OPEC+ was ready to intervene if prices continued to fall.

International benchmark Brent has fallen to $84 in recent days after spending more than $100 a barrel for most of the summer months. US oil prices fell below $80 a barrel on Friday. Prior to the meeting, US crude was trading at $86.38 and Brent at $91.66.

Putin hopes the pressure he is exerting on the markets will divide the West into his support for Ukraine before he faces further military embarrassment. Pictured: Ukrainian soldiers carry supplies across a damaged bridge to the newly liberated city of Kupiansk, east of Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 3

The White House declined to comment before OPEC leaders made a final decision on oil production, but press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday that the US would not extend releases from its strategic reserve to increase global supplies.

“We’re not considering any new releases,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden has sought credit for gasoline prices falling from their average peak of $5.02 in June — with government officials highlighting a late March announcement that one million barrels a day would be released from the strategic reserve for six months. High inflation is a fundamental impediment to Biden’s approval and has dampened Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections.

Gasoline prices have risen recently due to refinery outages in California and Ohio, and range widely, from more than $6 a gallon in California to less than $3 in some parts of Texas and the Gulf Coast, according to auto club federation AAA. The national average of $3.80 rose slightly, but fell from a record high on June 14.

A major factor weighing on oil prices has been fears of recessions in places like the US and Europe and slowdowns due to China’s strict COVID-19 measures.

Higher inflation is undermining consumer purchasing power, as central banks raise interest rates to cool overheating prices, a move that could slow economic growth. Oil prices at their summer peak and higher natural gas prices, boosted by Russia’s austerity measures in Europe, helped fuel inflation.