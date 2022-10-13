Saudi Arabia confirms White House begged them to delay OPEC deal

Saudi Arabia claimed that the White House had indeed asked them to delay their oil production cut until after the midterm elections, because it backtracked on claims the move was intended to help Russia.

A statement from Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said OPEC+’s decision to cut production was taken in a “pure economic context.”

White House national security spokesman John Kirby made his own caustic remarks, scoffing at every claim that the captured production was not intended to help Russia.

“The Saudi Foreign Ministry may try to turn around or bend, but the facts are simple,” he said on Wednesday. “Over the past few weeks, the Saudis have informed us – both privately and publicly – that they intend to cut oil production, which they knew would increase Russian revenues and weaken the effectiveness of sanctions.”

Last week, OPEC+ announced it would cut oil production by two million barrels a day, a major blow to the Biden administration, which had been asking them for months to increase production instead. Production cuts are already pushing up gas prices – $3.91 is the average cost per gallon as of Thursday.

“The government of the Kingdom has made it clear through ongoing consultations with the US administration that all economic analysis indicates that delaying the OPEC+ decision by one month would have had negative economic consequences, according to what has been suggested,” the Saudi said. Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin. Farhan Al Saud said:

State Department spokesman Ned Price on Wednesday declined to confirm reports that the Biden administration had begged the Saudis to wait and spare them political fallout in next month’s election.

‘I certainly can’t confirm that message. What I can confirm is that we have conveyed a consistent message to the Saudis: the energy supply must meet the energy demand. We have repeatedly pointed out that we have many interests in Saudi Arabia; energy is one of them,” says Price.

“And in the context of those discussions on energy, we have had high-ranking members of the government travel to Saudi Arabia in recent months. This wasn’t — this engagement didn’t just take place in the context of October 2022 or September 2022,” he added.

But a Saudi statement released hours later suggested the US was asking for at least a month’s delay.

It was never likely that such a request would have been granted, as experts believe Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the cuts, at least in part, to thwart Biden and the Democrats in the midterm elections.

Biden himself had a controversial meeting with the crown prince in July, which started with a fist instead of a handshake.

After OPEC+ announced the decision, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the move a “mistake” and accused the Saudis of “joining Russia.”

The foreign minister said such an accusation is intended to “distort the facts” and claimed that Saudi Arabia has taken a “principal position” regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia rejected claims it would cut oil production to help Russian President Vladimir Putin

“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia first wishes to express its complete rejection of these statements that are not factual and which are based on depicting the OPEC+ decision from its purely economic context,” Bin Farhan Al Saud said in a statement. declaration. a statement.

The foreign minister said Saudi Arabia supports UN resolutions on the war and rejects “any encroachment on countries’ sovereignty over their territory.”

“The Kingdom emphasizes that while it strives to maintain the strength of its relations with all friendly countries, it affirms its rejection of any regulations, actions or attempts to achieve its noble objectives of protecting the global economy from oil market volatility.” says Bin Farhan. said Al Saud.

But Kirby said Washington Riyadh presented an analysis that showed there was “no market basis” for production cuts and that they could easily wait until the next OPEC meeting to see how things developed.”

“Other OPEC countries have personally informed us that they felt compelled to support Saudi’s direction.”

The production cut infuriated lawmakers, who questioned why the US had sold arms to the nation in the Middle East and ignored human rights violations and its role in the war in Yemen if it had no intention of taking oil out of the deal.

Biden claimed Riyadh would face “consequences” as aides announced the US would re-evaluate its relationship with the Saudis.

“There will be some consequences for what they’ve done to Russia,” Biden said in a CNN interview that aired Tuesday night.

“I’m not going to go into what I would consider and what I have in mind,” he added. “But there will be—there will be consequences.”

But the Saudi statement showed no ill will to the US

“The Kingdom confirms that it views its relationship with the United States as a strategic one that serves the common interests of both countries. The Kingdom also emphasizes the importance of building on the solid pillars on which the Saudi-American relationship has stood over the past eight decades.’