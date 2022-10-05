Saudi Arabia backs Putin as OPEC+ agrees to cut oil production by TWO MILLION barrels a day

Saudi Arabia has shocked Europe as OPEC+ agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels a day today after a face-to-face meeting of energy ministers in Vienna that will make Vladimir Putin purr.

The move will bolster the Kremlin’s finances and help Putin cope with a looming European ban on oil imports, which will drive up fuel prices worldwide as winter approaches.

It will also further exacerbate inflation, which has reached decade-high levels in many countries, and hurt European households already struggling with sky-high energy bills.

The alliance also said it is renewing its cooperation between members of the OPEC cartel and non-members, the most important of which is Russia. The agreement was to expire at the end of the year.

Besides a token cut in oil production last month, the biggest cut is an abrupt reversal from months of recovery from deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic.

Oil supplies could face further cuts in the coming months when the European ban on the majority of Russian imports takes effect in December.

Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed today to cut oil production by two million barrels a day to cause a huge price spike, leading to pain for European households and industry and joy for Putin and the Kremlin’s coffers

The 13-nation OPEC cartel and its 10 Russian-led allies of oil-exporting countries will discuss a cut of up to two million barrels a day

In a statement, OPEC+ said the decision was based on “the uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook and the oil market outlook.”

The impact of the production cut on oil prices – and thus the price of gasoline made from crude oil – will be limited because OPEC+ members are already unable to meet the quotas set by the group.

A separate move by the United States and other members of the G7 to impose a price cap on Russian oil could reduce supply if Russia retaliates by refusing to ship to countries and companies that comply with the cap.

The EU agreed on new sanctions on Wednesday, which are expected to include a price cap on Russian oil.

Russia “will need to find new buyers for its oil when the EU embargo takes effect in early December and will probably have to make further price concessions to do so,” analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note .

‘Higher prices up front – boosted by production cuts elsewhere – would therefore undoubtedly be very welcome.’

A photo shows the Alexander Zhagrin oil field operated by Gazprom Neft in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Oblast, Russia

A production cut could benefit Russia by establishing higher prices ahead of an EU ban on the majority of Russian oil imports, a sanction over the invasion of Ukraine, which comes into force at the end of the year, Commerzbank analysts added.

Oil prices rose this summer as markets worried about the loss of Russian supplies from sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but slipped as fears of recessions in major economies and China’s COVID-19 restrictions weighed on crude demand.

The drop in oil prices has been a boon for American motorists, who saw lower gas prices at the pump before costs recently started to tick up, and for President Joe Biden as his Democratic Party prepares for congressional elections next month.

It is unclear how much of an impact a production cut would have on oil prices – and thus gasoline prices – because members are already unable to meet the quotas set by OPEC+.

Still, Saudi Arabia may be reluctant to strain its relationship with Russia, even though the world’s biggest oil exporter had some reservations about cuts and has recently drawn leaders from Biden to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to talk about energy supplies.

The Commerzbank analysts said a small trim would likely push oil prices further down, while the group would need to remove at least 500,000 barrels a day from the market to bolster prices.

Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel meet in person at the group’s headquarters in Vienna (pictured)

Such a production cut ‘would undoubtedly signal to the market the cartel’s resolve and determination to support oil prices’, said UniCredit economist Edoardo Campanella. But the supply would fall less than announced.

‘If the group cuts target production by 1 million barrels per day, actual output is likely to fall by around 550,000 barrels per day – as countries like Russia or Nigeria that produce below the quota will see their formal targets fall but remain above what they can currently produce,” Campanella said.

At its last meeting in September, the group cut the amount of oil it produces by 100,000 barrels a day in October. This token cut did little to boost lower oil prices, but it signaled to markets that OPEC+ was willing to act if prices continued to fall.

International benchmark Brent has fallen as low as $84 in recent days after spending most of the summer months above $100 a barrel. barrel. US oil prices fell below $80 per barrel on Friday. Ahead of the meeting, US crude traded at $86.38 and Brent at $91.66.

Putin hopes that the pressure he is exerting on the markets will split the West in its support for Ukraine before he faces further military embarrassments. Photo: Ukrainian soldiers carry supplies over a damaged bridge into the newly liberated city of Kupiansk, east of Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 3

The White House declined to comment before OPEC leaders make a final decision on oil output, but press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday that the United States will not extend releases from its strategic reserve to boost global supplies.

“We are not considering new releases,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden has sought to take credit for gasoline prices falling from their average peak in June of $5.02 — with administration officials highlighting an announcement in late March that a million barrels a day would be released from the strategic reserve for six months. High inflation is a fundamental drag on Biden’s approval rating and has dampened Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections.

Gasoline prices have recently risen due to refinery outages in California and Ohio and range widely, from over $6 per gallon in California to less than $3 in some parts of Texas and the Gulf Coast, according to AAA. The national average of $3.80 is up slightly, but down from June 14 record highs.

A major factor weighing on oil prices has been fears of recessions in places like the US and Europe and slowdowns due to China’s strict COVID-19 measures.

Higher inflation is eroding consumer purchasing power, while central banks raise interest rates to cool overheating prices, a move that could slow economic growth. Oil prices at their summer highs, and higher natural gas prices boosted by Russian cuts to Europe, helped fuel inflation.