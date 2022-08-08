Saudi Alsehli sisters found dead in Canterbury flat ‘believed private investigator followed them’

The two Saudi sisters who were mysteriously found dead in a Sydney apartment believed a private detective was on to them.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli (24) and Amaal (23) were discovered on June 7 at their unit in Canterbury in southwestern Sydney.

The sisters applied for political asylum in Australia, and a source connected to that case told ABC’s Background Briefing that the couple believed a private investigator was following them.

After months of investigation, detectives are still looking for clues to discover how and why the sisters died in separate rooms of their apartment, where they lay undiscovered for up to six weeks.

The police are now turning to the Arabic-speaking community for help as they have made their first direct appeal in that language.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24 (pictured) was discovered on June 7 in a Canterbury unit in southwestern Sydney

Amaal, 23, was the younger of two Saudi sisters found dead in their bedrooms (pictured, Amaal Abdullah Alsehli)

Two weeks ago, at the request of the coroner, police released the names and photos of the two women, but did not translate their English-language appeal for information.

The newly translated request has been sent on social media and will be distributed to Arabic-language media.

Police told SBS that this was standard practice without commenting specifically on the Alsehli sisters’ case.

“Translating media reports into target languages ​​to reach specific communities is just one of the strategies used by the NSW Police Service based on the requirements of detectives investigating cases,” a NSW Police Department spokesperson said in a statement to SBS. .

‘The NSWPF (NSW Police Force) often does this based on the strategy that the police uses at that time.’

After coming to Australia in 2017, the sisters lived for a while in Sydney’s western suburb of Fairfield, which has a large Arabic-speaking community.

The unit’s balcony (pictured) where police made the horrific discovery of the sisters’ bodies on June 7, at least a month after the women died

The eerie remains of the two women were only discovered during a police check.

This was carried out because they owed the landlord about $5,000 in unpaid rent for failing to hand over their weekly $480 since mid-March.

Bottles of chemicals such as bleach and other substances were found next to their bodies in separate bedrooms, leading detectives to suspect the couple was planning to kill themselves.

Interim toxicology results showed traces of the substances found in the women’s bodies in the bedrooms.

“There’s no sign of anyone else in the unit… no forced entry. It really does look like a tragic suicide,” a police source told The Daily Telegraph.

More extensive research is needed to determine the exact cause of death.

This was despite an extended week-long public appeal and the release of the sisters’ names and photos at the request of the coroner.

A black BMW coupe covered in dust was removed from the apartment building’s garage the day after the bodies were found

The sisters’ black BMW coupe was seized by police after the women’s bodies were found in a police yard.

The car is expected to be sold to collect debts to the women’s landlord after they failed to pay rent 10 weeks before their fully clothed but decomposing bodies were found.

The sisters also owed $26.18 in outstanding water bills.

Their remains were discovered during the last of three welfare checks by the police, who were initially contacted by the building manager of the property, who expressed concern for their welfare as food was left in communal areas.

Building manager Michael Baird said his first interaction with the girls was when their car was “fixed” after they entered the building in November 2021.

“We didn’t think it was a personal attack on them because they parked their car in an unusual place. And someone clearly took offense,” he told ABC.

The sisters emailed him at 2:25 a.m. on January 26, asking him to check CCTV because they feared their Uber eats delivery had been tampered with and considered contacting police.

The cameras didn’t show this.

“The girls were very afraid, very afraid of something,” he said.

“We’re not sure what it was, something, someone, they didn’t tell us, so we couldn’t elaborate on it.”

At the end of March, a plumber was called to the apartment to fix the water leak.

He called Mr. Baird as soon as he was done.

“He was concerned that something unusual was going on in the apartment,” Mr Baird said.

“He’s going,” I don’t know. There is definitely something wrong with that apartment. Something is definitely happening in that place, that’s not good’.’

“The girls look scared for some reason. I don’t want to go back.’

Mr Baird asked the police to conduct a welfare check on the two women.

When the officers visited the flat, the women initially refused to open the door, Baird says.

“Eventually the door was opened and the police showed up and asked the girls a series of questions,” he said.

“They said they were okay. They did not want any intervention from the police. And the police left it at that.’

Michael decided to go to the apartment with his day manager and pretended to look for a leak.

“I went into the ward, I saw these two little girls stuck in the corner, like two little sparrows,” he says.

“Actually, I wanted to make sure there wasn’t anyone in the unit who… made them feel scared or shy either.

I ‘promised’ and said, ‘Look, I’m not really here to watch a leak. I’m here to talk to you… Just tell me what it is. It’s OK.’

But, he says, the women wouldn’t talk.

“They more or less wanted us to leave as soon as possible.”

That’s what Mr. Baird did and it was the last time he saw them alive.

Reports published last week in Middle Eastern newspapers said the sisters had renounced Islam.

The sisters left the Canterbury unit alone to study at TAFE, go shopping or work, their former landlord of a property they rented in Fairfield revealed to The Guardian.

The ‘shocked’ landlord claimed that their mother visited the sisters in Sydney but disliked Australia and left after only a short visit.

Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft insisted there was “nothing to suggest” that their family was involved in their deaths.

The women were not known to be part of dissident Saudi networks.