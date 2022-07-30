Saudi Alsehli sisters actively seeking asylum in Australia before being found dead in their beds

The two young Saudi sisters who were found dead in their beds were both seeking protection from the Australian government, it has been revealed, as more details emerged about their attempts to rebuild normal lives here.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, each had active asylum applications pending with the Interior Ministry, it has been confirmed.

They were found dead in their Canterbury unit in western Sydney on June 7 when police conducted a welfare check, with no visible signs of burglary.

Police believe they have been dead for a month – though no cause of death has been established – and appealed to the public for help

Pictured: Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23. Her body was found in an apartment in Canterbury on June 7

The reasons why they sought protection from the Australian government, as described in their claim, are unknown.

But asylum applications, according to Amnesty International, often involve persecution or human rights violations based on religion, sexuality, ethnicity, violence or political views.

Both had contact with settlement providers and were busy with bridging visas.

Reports published Friday in Middle Eastern newspapers said the sisters had renounced Islam.

Pictured: Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24. She and her sister were found dead in southwestern Sydney

The sisters only left the Canterbury unit in which they were found dead to study at Tafe, go shopping or work, their former landlord of a property they rented in Fairfield revealed to the guard.

The ‘shocked’ landlord claimed that their mother visited the sisters in Sydney but disliked Australia and left after only a short visit.

News outlets in Yemen shed more light on the mysterious situation, reporting that the women fled their homeland in 2017 with a pile of money due to a tumultuous relationship with their parents.

They would also have renounced Islam and become atheists. One had a boyfriend in Sydney.

Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft, of the NSW Police Force, said there was “nothing to suggest” that their family was involved in their deaths.

The women were not known to be part of dissident Saudi networks.

The landlord said the sisters, who reportedly fled Saudi Arabia in 2017 with $5,000 on a family vacation, both went to Tafe in Wetherill Park.

Forensic police searched the unit (pictured) in the wake of the horrific discovery on June 7 – a month after the women died

When they arrived in Sydney, they contacted a refugee organization. Pictured: Their Canterbury apartment building, where they were found dead in June

They also both worked as traffic controllers for a construction company in Sydney.

“I was shocked when I saw their photos, I have no idea how this could have happened. They were very nice and friendly girls, we never had any problems with them,” the landlord told The Guardian.

He said the women didn’t talk much, or stayed up late and didn’t make “loud noises.”

“Nothing weird ever happened.”

Asra Alsehli had a friend, an Iraqi man with a beard, the landlord said.

A black BMW coupe covered in dust was removed from the apartment building’s garage the day after the bodies were found

She applied for an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old man in 2019, but later withdrew the request.

No cause of death has been determined – there were no obvious signs of injury and no signs of forced entry into the building.

According to Ana Yemenyic and Yemen of tomorrowthe sisters and their family were on summer vacation when they jumped on a plane to Sydney via Hong Kong.

The sisters then joined an Australian refugee organization. Obviously they had a bridging visa in Australia.

Local news outlets said their brother was expected to make a public appeal to encourage potential killers to come forward, but the family has remained silent so far.

The mysterious deaths have sparked a stir on social media, with many Middle Eastern residents questioning why the sisters felt the need to escape the Saudi kingdom.

One man said the women exposed themselves to danger when they left their homeland: ‘Don’t leave Saudi Arabia in search of freedom. You won’t find it.’

The sisters flew from Saudi Arabia to Sydney, via Hong Kong, with $5,000 in their pockets (stock image of Middle Eastern women)

Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Sydney has expressed its condolences to the family, who are reportedly “well connected.”

Despite local reports, NSW police say the family is cooperating with investigators and has “no reason” to believe the Alsehli sisters have fled their homeland.

The coroner has not released the sisters’ bodies to their families, although it is clear they could be buried in Sydney.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Detective Allcroft confirmed that police know very little about the women and renewed a call for public information – anyone who has seen the sisters in their final days has been urged to come forward.

While police told the Daily Mail Australia in June that toxicology tests had been speeded up, detectives said on Wednesday they were still waiting for the results.

Toxicology reports are normally processed within four to six weeks.

Eight weeks after the gruesome discovery, the case is still plagued with mysteries and inconsistencies.

Both women registered ABNs in 2018 as sole proprietorships at a Wetherill Park address, in western Sydney, but police are still unable to confirm their work.

They also drove a black BMW coupe that normally costs more than $38,000, and lived in a modern two-bedroom apartment for $490 a week.

The sisters’ car was also keyed in at the end of 2021, but it is not known whether it was a coincidence or whether the damage to their properties was malicious.

The women regularly went to the local gas station for coffee and energy drinks, while workers described them as ‘happy’ – but noted that the couple would only respond to questions and never strike up a conversation.

There were also three welfare checks carried out by police in the months before the girls were finally discovered in separate beds in their unit on the first floor in Canterbury, with mail piling up outside their doors.

Police believe the women died in May – around the time they stopped paying rent.

As detectives struggle to find out what the women were up to in Australia, police released their photos for the first time on Wednesday.

“We hope someone can help our investigators,” Detective Allcroft said.

“Either by sightings, or by those who knew the sisters and may have information about their movements before death.”

Daily Mail Australia has asked Andrew Giles, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, the Home Office and the Australian Human Rights Commission for comment.