Saturn’s famous rings may be the result of an ancient moon that smashed into the planet about 160 million years ago, a new study suggests.

The moon, called Chrysalis, is said to have orbited the gas giant for billions of years before colliding with it and disintegrating.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) performed calculations that mapped changes in Saturn’s axis of rotation over time.

Their results suggest that another body once orbited it, but when it got too close to the gas giant, it tore to pieces, forming the rings.

The loss of this moon would also explain why Saturn tilts at an angle of 26.7 degrees in its orbit, indicated by its jaunty rings.

Lead author Professor Jack Wisdom said: ‘Like a butterfly’s chrysalis, this satellite has been inactive for a long time and suddenly became active and the rings appeared.’

Astronomers have thought that Saturn’s tilt is due to the fact that it has been in “orbital resonance” with its neighbor Neptune since the early 2000s. Pictured: Saturn when it came closest to Earth this year

SATURN: THE BASE Distance from Zon: 1.434 billion km Turnaround time: 29 years Surface: 42.7 billion km² Ray: 58,232 km Mass: 5.683 × 10^26 kg (95.16 M⊕) Duration of the day: 0d 10h 42m moons: 83 with formal designations; countless extra moons

Since the early 2000s, astronomers have believed that Saturn’s inclination comes from the planet’s “orbital resonance” with its neighbor Neptune.

Two planets have resonance if their orbits are synchronized and they exert regular gravitational influences on each other.

The resonance theory came about because Saturn “precess” — or wobbles — as it spins at nearly the same speed as Neptune’s orbit.

But observations from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, which orbited Saturn from 2004 to 2017, suggested its largest moon Titan could actually be responsible for the wobble.

This is because Titan is migrating away from Saturn faster than expected, at a rate of about 11 centimeters per year, which is why it was thought that the moon’s gravity could tilt the planet.

However, this theory is based on Saturn’s moment of inertia — or how its mass is distributed in the planet’s interior — which is still unknown.

Its tilt may behave differently depending on whether the matter is more concentrated in the core or toward the surface.

In their study, published today in Sciencethe scientists used some of Cassini’s latest observations to map Saturn’s gravitational field.

They then used that data to model the distribution of mass within the planet and calculate the moment of inertia.

They were surprised to find that this newly identified moment of inertia placed Saturn close to but just outside of its resonance with Neptune.

This suggests that the planets were once synchronized, but are no longer.

Professor Wisdom said, “Then we started looking for ways to take Saturn out of the resonance of Neptune.”

Pictured: Titan, in ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths, taken by the Cassini spacecraft

HOW DOES CHRYSALIS INFLUENCE SATURNUM? Chrysalis is Saturn’s hypothetical 84th moon, which may have orbited the planet as far back as 160 years ago. It would have been about the size of Saturn’s third-largest moon, Iapetus. Its gravitational pull kept Saturn and Neptune in resonance – where their orbits were synchronized. However, sometime between 200 and 100 million years ago, it entered a chaotic orbital zone and then collided with Saturn and was ripped to pieces. The loss of Chrysalis and its gravity resulted in Saturn’s tilt of 26.7 degrees, and it moved slightly out of resonance with Neptune. Debris left by the collision formed its icy rings.

The researchers reexamined the mathematical equations that describe how Saturn’s axis of rotation changes over time.

They hypothesized that the tilt of Saturn’s axis could be affected by the loss of a moon, as this would knock it out of its resonance with Neptune.

To cause these phenomena, the hypothetical 84th moon – Chrysalis – would have to have been about the size of the planet’s third largest moon, Iapetus.

The team concluded that Chrysalis, while in orbit, tugged and pulled Saturn in a way that kept its tilt in resonance with Neptune.

However, the moon probably entered a chaotic orbital zone between 200 and 100 million years ago.

This meant that the satellite had some close encounters with Iapetus and Titan, eventually getting too close to Saturn about 160 million years ago.

The collision ripped Chrysalis to pieces, causing Saturn and Neptune to lose their resonance when the moon’s gravity was gone.

Titan’s continued outward migration and its effect on the Saturn-Neptune resonance meant that Saturn’s inclination then decreased, but remained at its current value of 26.7 degrees.

A small portion of Chrysalis’ mass remained in orbit, disintegrating into icy chunks, forming rings of debris.

Professor Wisdom added: ‘It’s a pretty good story, but like any other result it will have to be examined by others.

“But it seems that this lost satellite was just a doll, waiting for its instability.”