Last night in the middle of Northbridge a male revealed me his bottom.

It wasn’t simply a random act of renowned Aussie anal aggressiveness (Molly Meldrum wasn’t in the area as far as I understood). It was as prepared as a terrorist attack.

This huge enthusiast chap removed off, moved a ruler-length from my face, turned and touched his toes and winked at me. If he had actually gotten any closer I’d have charged him my normal cost for a proctological examination (without a Medicare refund).

It was the opening weekend of Fringe World and, of course, to be expected. But even so it was a surprise that in the middle of a Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton-inspired circus show and all the lost innocence that implies I would be on the receiving end of what sports commentators Roy and HG refer to as the “hello, boys” manoeuvre.