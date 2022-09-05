Saturday Night singer Whigfield reveals she lost her baby daughter three days after giving birth

Saturday Night singer Whigfield has revealed for the first time that she tragically lost her daughter three days after giving birth.

The 52-year-old 1990s star, famous for the dance hit, explained that the traumatic experience, in which she gave birth after seven months, kept her from having children again, as she ruled out adoption and IVF.

In a new interview, Whigfield, whose real name is Sannie Charlotte Carlson, said her newborn baby died in 2000 after just three days and she hasn’t spoken about her loss until now.

She said: ‘I had a daughter in 2000, but unfortunately I gave birth in the seventh month and she didn’t survive – she only survived three days.

‘So after that I just didn’t feel like having children anymore. I’m 52, so having kids is a bit difficult. No, I would not adopt or undergo IVF – I only started getting animals after that.

“I started getting dogs and today I’m glad I don’t have kids because I see my niece and she has so much work.”

The singer revealed she is engaged to long-term partner Finn, an Italian music producer, after he proposed to her last Christmas, but they are in no rush to get married.

She said, “I live with my partner, Finn. He’s a producer and we work together, and he’s a music publisher.

‘I have known him for many, many years – he has produced famous Italian music. He was a producer for a big star in Italy.

“He proposed to me at Christmas, but getting married isn’t a priority because we’re all right and I don’t have time to get married.

‘I’m always very busy and you have to take the time for that. I’d rather write music and tour and stuff.’

Whigfield, whose 1994 hit Saturday Night sold a total of 1.18 million copies in the UK as of 2015, reflected on her heyday and how she gave up alcohol seven years ago after decades of waking up feeling ‘s***’ .

She said: ‘I stopped drinking because drinking was actually part of touring life, out of boredom and because there was so much waiting.

“I wasn’t the kind of person who would wake up and drink, don’t get me wrong, but it was just a social thing and related to my work. Backstage there was booze everywhere. It was like it just became a part of my life, and one day I just said, ‘Ugh’ – I had enough because I woke up feeling like shit isn’t right.

“I could just feel in my body and brain that it was all wrong. It was just, you know when something takes over.

‘We’re back on track’: Whigfield, who is engaged to long-term partner Finn after proposing last Christmas, told MailOnline she’s back with new music after ‘missing’ her past career (pictured in June 2022)

‘I want to be able to continue working in this profession and the outside is very important – you have to look good. You can’t just not give as***, can you? I’d say quitting drinking happened at age 45.”

Gearing up to launch new music for the first time in decades, the pop icon will play the Reminisce Festival in Sherdley Park, St Helens and Liverpool on Saturday, September 10, saying she “loves” today’s acts having successful careers can have without being signed to a record label.

She revealed: “Music is coming out now and you don’t even know what to call it. That’s the difference between then and now – now anyone can make music, just like kids in their bedroom.

“One thing I really love is that you don’t even need a record label now – you can do everything yourself. You own the masters, you can put it on YouTube and you can be lucky like Justin Bieber.

“I wrote songs for other artists because I thought it would be fun, and dance music, and I even signed to Armada Music.

“But I just missed doing Whigfield and just started writing singles for Whigfield again.

‘I’ve been everywhere, because after Covid there was an explosion of stages and festivals. Actually I’ve been all over Europe, including Canada and next year I’m going to Australia, so let’s just say we’re on the right track again.’