Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd ‘dating ex-wife of co-star Kenan Thompson’

Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd is reportedly dating Christina Evangeline – the ex-wife of his co-star Kenan Thompson.

But sources have told TMZ that there was no deception involved and that there was no bad blood between the two pranksters.

Although Kenan filed for divorce in June, he and Christina are said to have been separated since 2019, while Christina and Chris are said to have started dating in the past year.

Chris announced his departure from Saturday Night Live earlier this month, sparking wild rumors about the reasons for his departure.

At that point, he’d already been out with Christina, and online speculation that Kenan had a hand in getting Chris to let go.

However, TMZ insiders insisted that no such maneuvers happened and that Kenan is fine with Chris dating his ex.

Chris is indeed working with Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels on a new project at Audible Audio, suggesting Lorne didn’t fire him.

Meanwhile, Kenan is said to be dating other people himself, and reportedly holds no grudges over Chris and Christina’s alleged romance.

The two men have a professional relationship that goes beyond Saturday Night Live — Chris starred on Kenan’s self-titled NBC sitcom, which ended in May after two seasons.

Meanwhile, Chris and Christina have apparently known for six years, that is, about a year before Chris became a featured player on Saturday Night Live.

Chris announced this month that he would be leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons, becoming the eighth cast member to leave the show since May.

Meanwhile, Kenan and Christina had been married for 11 years before news broke that they were divorcing in May.

They share two daughters – Georgia, eight and Gianna, four – and TMZ reports that in his divorce filing, Kenan requested that custody be shared equally.