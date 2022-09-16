Saturday Night Live adds first non-binary cast member ahead of show’s 48th season

Saturday Night Live has added its first non-binary cast member.

Comedian Molly Kearney, who identifies as non-binary and uses she/she pronouns, will star in the upcoming 48th season of the sketch show.

The news comes amid a mass exodus of veteran cast members, including fan favorites Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon.

‘MEATBRICK MOVED TO NEW YORK!!!!’ captioned Kearney, who eagerly shared their SNL headshot on Instagram on Thursday.

They are no stranger to television, as they recently starred as Fern Dannely in Amazon’s remake of the 1992 classic film, A League of Their Own.

They have also appeared in the Disney+ comedy-drama series The Mighty Ducks, which was released in March 2021.

In 2019, Kearney was selected to perform in Comedy Central’s annual comedy showcase, Up Next. Comedians are scouted through a nationwide talent show for the show.

Together with Kearney this was reported by NBC on Thursday, three more comedians were added to the roster.

Just for Laugh’s New Face of Comedy Honoree Marcello Hernandez, NBC’s Bring The Funny star Michael Longfellow and comedy writer Devon Walker will make their SNL debut this fall.

Saturday Night Live returns to NBC on October 1.

Earlier this month, Deadline revealed that recognizable SNL stars Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and lead actor Aristotle Athar would be leaving the show.

Their departure will significantly change the cast following the departures of Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney.

Both Moffat and Villaseñor joined the SNL cast as featured players in 2016, before joining the main cast of repertory players two years later.

Moffat was a regular with Colin Jost and Michael Che in Weekend Update as Guy Who Just Bought a Boat, and he also played a particularly dumb version of Eric Trump.

He also starred as President Joe Biden for a while, before current player James Austin Johnson took over the role.

Villaseñor had fewer recurring roles, though she appeared in the show’s political sketches as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She has worked for years as a much sought-after voice actor for animated shows, and her odd-voiced facility was also used on SNL.

Villaseñor, who telegraphed her departure by sharing memories of her time in the series earlier in August, will be going on a stand-up tour from October.

Both comics joined the cast at the same time as Mikey Day, who apparently sticks.

Athari joined the featured players in the fall of 2021, along with Johnson and Sarah Sherman, but he never won as much screen time as the other two.

So far, SNL and NBC have not commented on the latest round of departures.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney previously left the series at the end of Season 47 in the spring.

New cast members and the returning star crop are usually announced a few weeks before the start of the season, although no premiere date for Season 48 has yet been announced.

Senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who had worked on the show in one way or another since 2002, left the show earlier in August.

After being promoted to full producer, she took over the talent department and was in charge of booking the show’s presenters and musical guests, as well as looking for future cast members.