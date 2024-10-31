Saturday Night hitmaker Whigfield, 54, shares shocking post breast cancer treatment picture and admits she’s lucky to have left hospital after battling the disease

Saturday Night singer Whigfield has revealed the shocking results of the radiotherapy she received as part of her breast cancer ten years ago.

The Danish singer, 54, whose real name is Sannie Charlotte Carlson, posted a photo of her swollen right breast to her online followers, adding that she was lucky to be out of hospital after her battle with cancer.

Whigfield rose to fame with the iconic dance pop tune Saturday Night, which debuted at number one in 1994.

She explained in her breast cancer awareness post: ‘Fighting breast cancer was a strange thing.

‘One moment I was living my best life making new music in London, and the next I was stuck in a bubble of numbness.

“Although the operations and radiotherapy were tough, I gained a lot of strength from seeing so many other patients, including children fighting this horrible disease, and many never left Milan’s San Raffaele hospital again.”

She added: “I hope this photo (taken during radiotherapy) doesn’t offend anyone, but it helps to get you checked every once in a while, even if you feel amazing.” I wish you all a healthy and happy life.’

Fans thanked the singer for raising awareness about breast cancer and told her she was a brave woman.

The singer, who has some international tour dates coming up, revealed two years ago that she had undergone an MRI and biopsy after having a more recent health scare.

Sharing a quick selfie from the hospital, wearing a protective mask as he waited for his appointment, he told them at the time: ‘Back at the hospital for a biopsy. I hope all this ends soon. Everyone have a great day and wish me luck.’

The ’90s star also revealed that she tragically lost her daughter in 2000, three days after giving birth at seven months.

Whigfield, unchanged since her chart debut in 1994, recently performed at Glasgow Pride and will be singing at some international events in the coming weeks.

She revealed last week that she had undergone laser treatment on her face to ensure she felt her best.

In 2022 Whigfield revealed for the first time that she tragically lost her daughter three days after giving birth.

The ’90s star explained that the traumatic experience that saw her give birth at seven months dissuaded her from trying to have children again as she ruled out adoption and IVF.

In a new interview, Whigfield said her newborn died in 2000 after just three days and that she had not spoken about her loss until then.

She said: ‘I had a daughter in 2000, but unfortunately I gave birth in the seventh month and she did not survive; He survived only three days.

“So, after that I didn’t want to have children anymore. I’m 52 years old and having children is a bit difficult. No, I would not adopt or undergo IVF; I just started keeping animals after that.

“I started having dogs and today I am happy not to have children because I see my niece and she has a lot of work.”

The singer revealed that she is engaged to her long-term partner Finn, who is an Italian music producer, after he proposed to her last Christmas, but they are in no rush to get married.

