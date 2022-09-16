Satterthwaite joins WBBL as Adelaide Strikers assistant coach

Former New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite has joined the Adelaide Strikers’ support staff as their new assistant coach for the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League season.

This will be Satterthwaite’s first appearance as coach of a professional cricket team, but a 15-year career at the highest level will have prepared her well. She has also served as a mentor to the Canterbury team at home.

Satterthwaite retired from international cricket in May earlier this year. She is New Zealand’s ODI player with 145 games, having scored 6,423 runs and collected 76 wickets for her country.

Satterthwaite is also a regular at the WBBL. She scored nearly 1,500 runs and claimed 44 wickets, including a memorable hat-trick for Hobart Hurricanes in the second year of the competition. The all-rounder was also named Player of the Tournament in 2017-18.

“The WBBL is such a quality league and I have been fortunate enough to play over the years,” Satterthwaite said in a press release released by the Strikers on Friday. “I have absolutely loved my time on the pitch playing with and against some of the best in the world and I know the level of local talent is extremely high.

“I have always had a lot of respect for the Adelaide Strikers, they have always been a competitive franchise and the squad is looking strong again this season after a brilliant performance last year.

“Hopefully I can bring a new perspective to the coaching group and draw on my experience to help the team take that next step this summer.”