Satterthwaite joins WBBL as Adelaide Strikers assistant coach
This will be Satterthwaite’s first appearance as coach of a professional cricket team, but a 15-year career at the highest level will have prepared her well. She has also served as a mentor to the Canterbury team at home.
“The WBBL is such a quality league and I have been fortunate enough to play over the years,” Satterthwaite said in a press release released by the Strikers on Friday. “I have absolutely loved my time on the pitch playing with and against some of the best in the world and I know the level of local talent is extremely high.
“I have always had a lot of respect for the Adelaide Strikers, they have always been a competitive franchise and the squad is looking strong again this season after a brilliant performance last year.
“Hopefully I can bring a new perspective to the coaching group and draw on my experience to help the team take that next step this summer.”
The WBBL’s eighth season kicks off on October 13 with the Strikers kicking off two days later against the Sydney Sixers in Mackay.