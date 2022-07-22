Satellite Photos Show Lake Mead Water Levels Dangerously Low
In 2000, Lake Mead was full of deep, midnight-blue water that flooded the banks of the rivers that fed it. But 20 years later it has shrunk drastically. And the pools are lighter, too, almost teal in places, a sign of shallower waters, connected by extraordinarily thin canyons.
In new images from this month, the lake is now surrounded by a puckered shoreline and a white shadow called the bathtub ring, remnants of salts and minerals left on the canyon walls by receding water.
“These reservoirs were staggeringly full 20 years ago,” said Jennifer Pitt, Colorado River program director for the National Audubon Society, referring to Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the two major reservoirs on the Colorado River. The low levels at Lake Mead are indicative of dangerously low levels throughout the Colorado River basin. Now the basin is “dangerously close to a Day Zero situation,” Ms. Pitt said, referring to the point where the reservoir dries up.
The satellite images show how acute the drought has become in the southwest. Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, is a critical water source for 25 million people in seven states and some of the country’s largest agricultural valleys.
In response to the growing crisis, the federal government has taken steps to conserve water in the Colorado River basin. Last summer, the federal government declared a water shortage at Lake Mead for the first time. In June, in response to deteriorating conditions, the Bureau of Reclamation, which manages water and electricity supplies in the West, issued an emergency request to states to propose immediate budget cuts before 2023 to prevent reservoirs from collapsing further.
The images, taken by NASA’s Landsat program in 2000 and 2022, show the driest two decades since AD 800, according to a recent analysis of tree ring data.
Researchers have determined that man-made global warming has played a role in the continuation of this current drought, which continues despite several years of good rainfall over the past two decades. One reason for this may be that rising temperatures, more than rain and snow, are causing this drought.
The images of Lake Mead provide “a stark illustration of climate change and a prolonged drought that may be the worst in the western US in 12 centuries,” NASA wrote in a statement accompany the images.
The lake is only 27 percent full, the lowest level since the reservoir was filled in 1937. But Ms. Pitt warned that the available water supply downstream was much lower because of the “dead pool,” which occurs when the water in the reservoir is too low to pass through the dams.
In the two decades separating these images, the lake’s water level, measured at the Hoover Dam, has dropped 158 feet to 1,041 feet, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. Lake levels must remain above 300 meters in order to continue using the dam’s hydroelectric turbines.
Most often, the reservoir is replenished by melting snow in the Rocky Mountains flowing down into the Colorado River basin. But the snow pack this year was below average.
Henry Fountain reporting contributed.