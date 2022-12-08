Sask. anticipates to be short 2,000 health staff over next five years: Auditor

“They’re going to have to do more than just the status quo,” says Provincial Auditor Tara Clemett. Publishing date: Dec 06, 2022 • 1 day ago • 4 minute read Join the conversation Provincial Auditor of Saskatchewan, Tara Clemett, releases her 2022 Report–Volume 2 at the Legislative Building on Tuesday. Photo by TROY FLEECE / Regina Leader-Post

Despite the Saskatchewan government’s plans to hire more health-care workers, a new auditor’s report reveals the province needs to move faster to address the widespread staffing crisis.

In her report tabled on Tuesday, Provincial Auditor Tara Clemett said the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) anticipates more than 2,000 staff shortages in hard-to-recruit positions over the next five years.

Regina Leader Post Headline News Sign up to receive daily headline news from Regina Leader-Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300

The Saskatchewan government has embarked on a plan to hire 1,000 staff over the next few years, including hiring 150 workers from the Philippines, but Clemett’s report states the province will need to do more. Her report said the SHA expects to be short 850 continuing care assistants, 520 registered nurses and 180 medical laboratory technicians. The province hasn’t targeted which hospitals will be most short, Clemett said, but noted rural and remote communities have reported multiple disruptions.

The auditor’s analysis found the authority needs 700 staff alone in Prince Albert, Meadow Lake and La Ronge over the next five years. “They’re going to have to do more than just the status quo,” Clemett told reporters during a press conference. “They don’t, really at the end of the day, have the targeted plans that they should. We do feel like they’re moving forward in hopefully the right direction, but there is urgency to this because, at the end of the day, there is health-care service disruptions occurring in our province.” While Saskatchewan’s health system has been under strain for multiple years, Clemett noted the COVID-19 pandemic compounded problems, resulting in many staff feeling burnt out and taking leave. Many have also retired.

As of March, there were 34,136 full-time equivalents working at the SHA, a slight decrease from the 34,292 full-time equivalents working in 2021. Further, the health authority has more empty positions to fill than it did in 2019. The vacancy rate was 5.1 per cent in 2022. In 2019, it was 2.1 per cent. Clemett’s report found more people quit the SHA in 2021-22 than were hired. Her report suggests health-care will be increasingly needed going forward as baby boomers retire. Delays in service affect patient outcomes, it states, noting that short-staffed conditions also take a toll on employees. Along with nurses and continuing care aides, other employees hard to recruit include psychologists, respiratory therapists, audiologists, perfusionists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, emergency medical technicians in rural and remote areas, as well as cooks.

Provincial Auditor of Saskatchewan, Tara Clemett, releases her 2022 Report–Volume 2 at the Legislative Building on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Regina. Photo by TROY FLEECE / Regina Leader-Post As Sask. looks abroad for nurses, some current staff feel left out Sask. to announce incentives for rural, remote health-care staff: minister As part of its hiring and retention plan, the government beefed up incentives to attract workers to rural and remote areas of Saskatchewan. It also aims to open more nursing seats in post-secondary schools. Clemett’s team analyzed the report, concluding it is relatively comprehensive but should be more targeted and specifically identify which hospitals are going to see more challenges. She said the province needs to get a better handle on why people are leaving health care and not staying in rural communities, noting the SHA needs to analyze exit interviews.

“Probably right now people are going to say a lot of it is burnout, so you need more people,” she said. “Maybe it’s about taking those casual staff, moving them into permanent positions, so they can fill more of your schedule. You go to the employees as the source of what will make (them) stay.” During question period, Health Minister Paul Merriman defended the government’s plan, saying 130 health care workers from the Philippines have been hired. He said they want to work in Saskatchewan’s communities. In a news release, NDP Leader Carla Back charged the report confirms Saskatchewan’s plan is “years late and half-baked.” She asked the government to implement the auditor’s plan. Clemett recommended the province determine the optimal supply of new grads needed to fill staffing shortfalls. Saskatchewan purchases training seats outside the province, but the government doesn’t track the number of students who return to the province upon completion of their studies.