Sasha Obama looks to be in her own world while strolling USC campus

Sasha Obama was just a months-old baby when low-rise baggy jeans were last in style – but that didn’t stop her from rocking the controversial Y2K trend as she went for a stroll around her college campus this week. The 21-year-old, who is the younger child of former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, looked every inch the cool college student as she wandered through the University of Southern California , staring down at her phone, and only occasionally glancing up at her surroundings.

While the East Coast – her former home – begins to experience colder weather as the seasons change, Sasha fully embraced Los Angeles’s balmy temperatures by wearing a crop top with her low-slung jeans, leaving the waistband of her underwear on display. A pair of chunky brown boots could be seen peeking out from under the wide hem of the pants. Although her outfit was somewhat simple, the former First Daughter, who has embraced a noticeably more bohemian style since relocating to California earlier this year, added a bit of fashionable flair to the look in the form of chunky layered necklaces that hung down at different lengths around her neck.

She was also seen sporting statement rings on nearly every finger, although she left her wrists free from any jewelry.

The college student looked as though she was in a world of her own as she made her way across the sunlit campus, focusing her attention on her phone screen, while wearing a pair of Apple AirPods in her ears.

She also injected some bright colors into the look with her nails; the long talons were painted bright blue on one hand and bright purple on the other.

The finishing touch to her outfit came in the form of a $385 woven tote bag from JW Anderson, which Sasha carried on one shoulder – while her long dark hair hung over the other shoulder in a low ponytail. Sasha recently started her final year at USC after transferring from the University of Michigan earlier this year.

It’s been said that Sasha spent the summer in New York City but later moved to the West Coast for the new school year, joining her older sister Malia, 24, who moved to Los Angeles to take up a job with Donald Glover on the writing team for his upcoming Amazon Prime series. Since moving to California, the sisters have been seen out together on multiple occasions – and their mother Michelle has also paid a trip to visit them in their new hometown.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed a few months ago that Sasha was in a relationship with Clifton Powell Jr., 24, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell. Clifton Jr. and Sasha are understood to have met after she relocated to the West Coast, and he is already close with the family, as he has been seen hanging out with her sister, Malia, a few times in recent months.

Sasha’s latest campus outing comes shortly after her father, Barack, shared some fond memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II after her death earlier this month. In an exclusive interview with the BBC – which aired last week but was not shared by Obama until Monday – the ex-head of state recalled some of the ‘extraordinary generosity’ shown by the late Queen to his family, remembering how she allowed his daughters to take her own personal carriage for a ride through Buckingham Palace. Likening the late matriarch to his own grandmother, Obama offered some heartfelt words about his time spent with the Queen during his presidency, during which he and his family visited Buckingham Palace three times.

Those visits, Obama said, saw Elizabeth leave a lasting impression on the family – and helped forge a special bond between the pair not seen prior. First, however, Obama, 61, recalled meeting Elizabeth in 2009 during his inaugural year in office – an encounter that saw the pair form a mutual friendship based on the monarch’s surprising fondness for the American, and Obama’s subsequent respect.

‘The first time that I met the Queen I was visiting London,’ the ex-president said in the three-minute video tribute. ‘She reminded me very much of my grandmother – which surprised me.’ He went on: ‘Not just in appearance but also in manner. Very gracious, but also no nonsense.’ The president added that despite Elizabeth’s stately presence, she possessed a ‘wry sense of humor,’ adding that ‘she could not have been more kind or thoughtful to me and Michelle.’ The meet went so well, that Royal author Tom Quinn wrote in his book ‘Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle,’ how the Queen ‘fell in love’ with Obama, and prior to her death ‘frequently asked her courtiers if they could arrange for him to come to Britain now he is no longer president.’

Shortly after his and then-First Lady Michelle’s highly publicized stay at Buckingham Palace, Obama said his wife later that year returned to England with the couple’s two then pre-teen daughters, Sasha and Malia. Obama recalled how the Queen apparently had requested his return, visibly emotional in the prerecorded clip. ‘Buckingham Palace reached out to me, and Her Majesty had invited Michelle and the two girls to tea,’ Obama explained.

He went on to reveal that Elizabeth, upon meeting the kids, graciously offered them the unprecedented privilege of taking her personal carriage, commissioned more than 260 years ago for King George III. The stately wagon – gilded with 18th century gold – is worth millions of dollars, and is one of the UK’s most important relics relating to the royal family. ‘She then offered the girls to drive in her golden carriage around the grounds of Buckingham Palace,’ Obama said. ‘It was the sort of generosity and consideration that left a mark in my daughter’s lives that’s still there.’