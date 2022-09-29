Sasha Obama heads to class in over-sized white shirt after spending time with dad Barack 

Sasha Obama turned her school campus into her own personal catwalk as she headed to class Wednesday in a white button-up top and baggy jeans, after spending time with her father, former President Barack Obama, over the weekend.

The 21-year-old UCLA student looked fashionable in the loose-fitting collared shirt, which was partially tucked into her pants. She styled her look with a pair of fluffy yellow sandals and accessorized with a sparkly gold pendant necklace.

Sasha carried her belongings in a blue and green tinted handbag; she also wore many rings and bracelets, as well as a pair of glasses.

The former president’s youngest daughter looked somber as she headed to class in her effortlessly chic look.

He looked at his phone as he walked and wore a pair of AirPods in his ears.

Sasha, who recently started her senior year of college, wore no makeup and kept her long, dark locks loose around her face.

The discovery comes just days after she was photographed hanging out with her father, Barack, 61, and her older sister, Malia, 24, as the trio were seen enjoying a fancy dinner in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. in the evening.

The family visited the expensive sushi restaurant Hamasaku, where eight-piece sushi rolls cost $50 and specialty rolls cost more than $20 each.

Hamasaku features a fusion of traditional Japanese sushi with a California flavor, and features a plethora of dishes containing salmon, lobster, crab, tuna, yellowtail, and other tasty seafood.

While Barack dined with his daughters, his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, 58, was across the country to Seneca Falls, New York, to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Both Sasha and Malia currently live in Los Angeles, and Sasha is transferring to the University of Southern California at the University of Michigan earlier this year.

as for Malia moved west there last year, after graduating from Harvard, to pursue a career as a screenwriter, and now she’s working on Donald Glover’s next unnamed Amazon show.

In March, Donald revealed that he had given the 24-year-old her first writing job on his new series, which is supposedly about “a Beyoncé-type character,” with the actor calling her “incredibly talented” and “really focused.” at that moment.

“She’s like an incredibly talented person,” said Donald, 38, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino. vanity fair at the time. “She is very focused and she is working very hard.”

He did not share how Malia, who previously interned on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and The Weinstein Company in 2017, landed the job after graduating from college, but added that she believed she had a promising future in the industry. industry.

The discovery comes just days after she was photographed hanging out with her father, Barack, 61, and her older sister, Malia, 24, as the trio were seen enjoying a fancy dinner in Los Angeles, California, Saturday night.

Both Sasha and Malia currently live in Los Angeles, with Sasha transferring to the University of Southern California from the University of Michigan earlier this year.

Michelle and Barack’s daughters appear to be in a relationship at the moment. DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in April that Sasha was dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, the son of Ray’s actor Clifton Powell.

Clifton Jr. and Sasha are believed to have met after she moved to California, and it appears that he is already close with the family, as he has been seen dating Malia several times in recent months.

Malia, on the other hand, is currently in a relationship with Ethiopian DJ Dawit Eklund. They were first linked on July 26, when the two were caught having takeout together, and have since been photographed side by side on numerous occasions.

Dawit, 33, is the son of retired State Department official Jon Eklund, 72, who worked at various US embassies in Africa, and his Ethiopian wife Yeshi, 66.

He co-founded the Washington, DC-based record label 1432 R, which specializes in Ethiopian music, and is a graduate of George Washington University, where he studied International Development in Africa.