Sasha Obama, 21, stares at her phone as she strolls around USC in crop top and low-slung baggy jeans

Sasha Obama was just a month-old baby when low-rise baggy jeans were last in style – but that didn’t stop her from rocking the controversial Y2K trend as she strolled around university campuses this week.

The 21-year-old, who is the younger child of former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, looked every inch the cool college student as she wandered through the University of Southern California, staring down at her phone and occasionally glancing up at her surroundings.

While the East Coast – her former home – begins to experience colder weather as the seasons change, Sasha fully embraced Los Angeles’ balmy temperatures by wearing a crop top with her low-rise jeans, leaving the waistband of her underwear on display. A pair of thick brown boots could be seen peeking out from under the wide hem of the trousers.

Although her outfit was somewhat simple, the former First Daughter, who has embraced a noticeably more bohemian style since moving to California earlier this year, added a bit of fashion flair to the look in the form of chunky layered necklaces that hung at varying lengths around her neck.

She was also seen sporting statement rings on almost every finger, although she left her wrists free of jewellery. The college student looked like she was in a world of her own as she walked across the sun-drenched campus, focusing her attention on her phone screen while wearing a pair of Apple AirPods in her ears.

She also injected some bright colors into the look with her nails; the long claws were painted bright blue on one side and light purple on the other.

The finishing touch to her outfit came in the form of a $385 woven tote bag from JW Anderson, which Sasha carried over one shoulder – while her long dark hair hung over the other shoulder in a low ponytail.

Sasha recently started her senior year at USC after transferring from the University of Michigan earlier this year.

It’s been said that Sasha spent the summer in New York City but later moved to the West Coast for the new school year, joining her older sister Malia, 24, who moved to Los Angeles to take a job with Donald Glover on the writing team for his upcoming Amazon Prime series.

Since moving to California, the sisters have been spotted out together on several occasions – and their mother Michelle has also paid a trip to visit them in their new hometown.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed a few months ago that Sasha was in a relationship with Clifton Powell Jr., 24, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.

Clifton Jr. and Sasha are believed to have met after she moved to the West Coast, and he’s already close to the family as he’s been spotted hanging out with her sister, Malia, a few times in recent months.

Sasha’s latest campus outing comes shortly after her father, Barack, shared fond memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II following her death earlier this month.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC – which aired last week but was not shared by Obama until Monday – the former head of state recalled some of the ‘extraordinary generosity’ the late Queen showed her family, recalling how she allowed his daughters to take her own personal carriage for a tour of Buckingham Palace.

Comparing the late matriarch to his own grandmother, Obama had some heartfelt words about his time with the Queen during his presidency, which saw him and his family visit Buckingham Palace three times.

Those visits, Obama said, saw Elizabeth leave a lasting impression on the family — and helped create a special bond between the couple that hadn’t been seen before.

First, however, Obama, 61, recalled meeting Elizabeth in 2009 during his inaugural year in office – a meeting that saw the pair form a mutual friendship based on the monarch’s surprising fondness for the American and Obama’s subsequent respect.

“The first time I met the Queen I was visiting London,” the former president said in the three-minute video tribute. ‘She reminded me a lot of my grandmother – which surprised me.’

He continued: ‘Not only in looks, but also in manners. Very amiable, but no nonsense either.’

Both former first daughters live along the West Coast as Malia moved to LA’s Brentwood neighborhood

The president added that despite Elizabeth’s stately presence, she possessed a ‘wry sense of humour’, adding that ‘she could not have been kinder or more thoughtful to me and Michelle’.

The meeting went so well that royal author Tom Quinn wrote in his book ‘Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle’ how the Queen ‘fell in love’ with Obama and before her death courtiers ‘often asked her, if they could arrange for him to come to Britain, now he is no longer president.’

Shortly after his and then-first lady Michelle’s much-publicized stay at Buckingham Palace, Obama said his wife returned to England later that year with the couple’s two then-teenage daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Obama recalled how the Queen had apparently requested his return, visibly emotional in the pre-recorded clip.

“Buckingham Palace reached out to me and Her Majesty had invited Michelle and the two girls to tea,” Obama explained.

He went on to reveal that when Elizabeth met the children, she graciously offered them the unprecedented privilege of taking her personal carriage, commissioned more than 260 years ago for King George III.

The stately carriage – gilded with 18th-century gold – is worth millions of dollars and is one of Britain’s most important relics related to the royal family.

“She then offered the girls a ride in her golden carriage around the grounds of Buckingham Palace,” Obama said.

‘It was that kind of generosity and consideration that left a mark on my daughter’s life that is still there.’