Sasha Obama, 21, is spotted walking around USC campus in a tank top, baggy jeans, and Ugg boots

Sasha Obama was spotted between classes Monday at the University of Southern California after starting her senior year of college last week.

The 21-year-old, the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, blended in with her classmates as she walked across campus with a $160 Poppy Lissiman tote bag over her shoulder.

Sasha looked like any other college student in a fuchsia tank top with two martini classes and baggy jeans that hung loosely on her hips.

She completed her look with a pair of cozy brown Ugg boots and lots of jewelry. She wore multi-layered chains and a stack of bracelets on her left wrist, including a gold bracelet.

Her long dark hair was worn loosely around her shoulders and she had Airpods in her ears, indicating that she was listening to music or a podcast.

At one point, she was seen pulling out her cell phone and looking at it.

The former first daughter felt right at home on campus, where her fellow students wouldn’t give her a second glance as she sauntered past them.

Sasha was carrying what appeared to be a green vape pen in her hand, which she had seen before.

In 2020, her father recalled being a heavy smoker in his memoir, “A Promised Land,” admitting that he sometimes smoked eight, nine, or 10 cigarettes a day during his presidency.

Her older sister, Malia Obama, 24, has also been seen smoking repeatedly over the years.

Sasha has lived in Los Angeles with Malia after transferring from the University of Michigan to USC to complete her college degree.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in April that Sasha is dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, the son of ‘Ray’ actor Clifton Powell.

That same month, Sasha and Malia’s mother shared how they all grew up during a final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Instead of a backpack, she carried a $160 Poppy Lissiman bag slung over her shoulder

DeGeneres, 64, recalled Mrs. Obama, 58, of how Sasha and Malia had first attended the program as little girls who wanted to see the Jonas Brothers. But more than ten years later, they have gone from boy bands to friends.

“Now they bring grown men home,” she said. “Now they have boyfriends and real lives and stuff. They have grown up before our eyes and are doing well.’

As Ms. Obama gushed about the ‘great young women’ her daughters have become – ‘Women, I know! Scary,” she said – and she revealed that they were dating, she was much more discreet about the details of their love lives.

Earlier this month, DailyMail.com revealed exclusively that Malia is in a relationship with music producer Dawit Eklund.

Dawit — who also goes by David, the anglicized version of his name — is the son of retired State Department officer Jon Eklund, 72, who worked at several US embassies in Africa, and his Ethiopian wife, Yeshi, 66. .

Sasha’s older sister, Malia Obama, 24, also lives in Los Angeles while working as a screenwriter

It’s unclear what Sasha is studying at USC or what she plans to do after she finishes college

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in April that Sasha is dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, the son of ‘Ray’ actor Clifton Powell

Sasha and her sister have been spotted in Los Angeles several times since they moved

In March, Sasha and Malia were visited by their mother, who took them out to dinner at celebrity hotspot Mother Wolf

He is the co-founder of the Washington, DC-based record label 1432 R, which specializes in Ethiopian music.

Malia moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a screenwriter after graduating from Harvard University last year. She scored a feature on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon show about a “Beyoncé-esque character.”

Glover, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, confirmed in March that he has given the former first daughter her first job as a writer for the series, which is tentatively titled “Hive.”

“She’s just an incredibly talented person,” he said Vanity Fair from Malia. “She’s very focused and she works very hard.”

Since moving to Los Angeles, Malia has lived in Brentwood, an affluent neighborhood on the west side of the city.