SAS will be on standby to defend London and Queen’s funeral in UK’s biggest ever police operation

SAS units will support thousands of officers Monday in Britain’s largest ever police operation for the Queen’s State Funeral.

Scotland Yard said yesterday that 34 arrests had already been made as the force, augmented by reinforcements from around the country, braced itself for a security operation that will overshadow that of the 2012 Olympics.

At least 2,000 officers from neighboring troops will be on duty alongside their Met colleagues throughout the day to form a steel ring around the capital.

And specialized units of the SAS are expected to be present to assist in an attack.

A police officer looks through the sight of a sniper rifle on Tuesday from the roof of St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, where Queen Elizabeth II lies at rest

A police sniper team stands guard on the roof of St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, for a prayer service for the late monarch

An armed police officer stands guard as people leave a prayer and reflection service for Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London last Friday, September 9.

Former head of royalty protection Dai Davies said: “The SAS and those trained in rapid counter-terrorist response will also be involved.

“They will be strategically placed in military barracks and around the capital and will be the ultimate line of defense there if an attack comes.

‘The greatest risk is individuals’ lone wolf or knife attacks, which are more difficult to predict. There is always the risk of a car attack, although there will be barriers that make this more difficult.’

Scotland Yard would not confirm the number of officers deployed to the capital, but new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said it would be “far greater than the total size of a force like the West Midlands or Greater Manchester”.

Scotland Yard is said to be concerned that the police shooting of Chris Kaba this weekend could cause public disorder. A demonstration organized by Mr Kaba’s family will take place in Parliament Square today before he moves to Scotland Yard.

With hundreds of thousands of people descending on the capital – as well as foreign dignitaries, world leaders, VIPs and the royal family itself – the complexity of security arrangements will go beyond anything seen before in Britain, Met deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy.

Thousands of highly visible cops will line the streets alongside plainclothes colleagues who will mingle with the crowd, while sniffer dogs are deployed at transportation hubs.

Snipers will be deployed on rooftops and hundreds of London’s 2,500 firearms officers will be equipped with Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine guns and Glock 17 pistols.

Thousands of high-visibility officers will line the streets along with plainclothes colleagues. Pictured: Armed police officers patrol the streets ahead of the procession to carry the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday

With Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley saying the number of officers will be ‘far above the total size of a force like West Midlands or Greater Manchester’ on Monday

The force has used more than 22 miles of barriers in central London to keep crowds under control and secure key areas.

Drones have been banned in central London and police have already spoken to 11 people about operating the machines in the past week.

“This is going to be the biggest policing event the Met Police have ever undertaken,” said Mr Cundy.

“As one event, this is bigger than the 2012 Olympics, bigger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The range of officers, police officers and all those who support the operation is truly immense.’

Mr Cundy urged the public to be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the police and report any suspicious matters immediately.