SAS Australia star Jana Pittman to join the army reserves

She is the Olympic doctor who put her body on the line to make it to the climatic end of season two of SAS Australia.

And now Jana Pittman has shared her plans to enlist in the Australian Army Reserve.

The mum-of-six, 39, told The Sunday Telegraph she is in the process of applying and is excited to follow in the footsteps of other family members who have served.

Olympian Jana Pittman, 39, (pictured) has announced her plan to join the military after her incredible performance on season two of Seven’s military-style reality show SAS Australia

“I’m halfway through that application, but I had the twins, so it’s been delayed,” said Jana, who welcomed a twin son and daughter in October.

Pittman has already had an impressive career, including winning medals at the Commonwealth Games, becoming a licensed doctor and starring in the grueling military reality show SAS Australia.

She is also the first woman and second Australian athlete in history to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Relay and Bobsleigh Games.

But her decision to enlist in the military is mostly influenced by her family, as her brother, grandfather, brother-in-law and father-in-law are all veterans.

“My brother was an ex-Afghan veteran, my grandfather was in the military and my husband’s brother is in the military, just like his father. My grandparents were also Dutch and went through (Nazi occupation in) World War II’, she said.

“So we’ve seen firsthand how the war can affect them when they get home. I grew up with a lot of respect for veterans.’

Pittman’s brother Ryan served in the military for “several years” and toured Afghanistan.

It was her brother’s experience in the military that made Pittman want to be involved in promoting the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay.

The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay is a six-month campaign that recognizes veterans and families of veterans.

The torch for next year’s campaign will travel more than 50,000 kilometers across 100 locations, including France, the UK and Australia. It will be carried by approximately 1,500 torch bearers.

Pittman was on season two of SAS Australia and was one of only five recruits – and the only woman – to make it to the end of the grueling course.

She was eventually eliminated by the directing staff, with former NRL star Sam Burgess being the only recruit to succeed.