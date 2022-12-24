Sarm Heslop’s best friend calls on BRITISH detectives to investigate air hostess’s disappearance

Sarm Heslop’s best friend has said the missing flight attendant’s family wants British police to investigate her disappearance.

Former flight attendant Sarm Heslop, 45, went missing on March 8, 2021 from her boyfriend’s luxury yacht docked near the US Virgin Islands.

In November, her family desperately pleaded with police in the Virgin Islands to release footage from the night she disappeared. They had seen the footage, but were not given a copy.

As the family faces Boxing Day without the former flight attendant, they grow frustrated with a lack of progress in the investigation.

Cheerful girl: a smiling Sarm enjoying a boat trip on the sea. The former flight attendant went missing in March 2021

Ryan Bane had been dating Ms Heslop for eight months – aboard Siren Song, his yacht – and was on holiday with her when she went missing in March 2021.

Kate Owen told the Sunday People that what they wanted ‘more than anything in the world’ was for British police to get involved.

“There has been no investigation on this side and the person over there hasn’t given us any answers.

“We are no clearer about what happened that night than we were at the start. We need them to participate.’

Kate, who worked with Sarm as a flight attendant, said the family also wanted Sarm’s belongings forensically examined.

A photo of Sarm Heslop, 41, is seen in downtown Cruz Bay in St. John just a few blocks from 420 to Center, a bar and restaurant, where Heslop was last seen

Pictured: A map showing where the Siren Song was docked in the US Virgin Islands when Sarm Heslop, 41, was reported missing on March 8, 2021. With American Ryan Bane, 44, who told officers she may have fallen off the couple’s catamaran

She said: “We would like British police to travel to the US Virgin Islands to question Ryan.

“Sarm deserves someone who asks questions. They want to help and are willing to help, they just need to be invited by the US Virgin Islands Police.”

Ms Heslop’s mother, Brenda Street, received a text from Bane at 11am on 8 March 2021 to tell her that Sarm was missing.

He said he fell asleep and woke up because the anchor alarm – which sounds when motion is detected – had gone off.

“When he checked, he said he’d gone to bed—and she wasn’t there,” Brenda said.

“He said he called the police. I felt completely numb.’

The text message sent to Brenda Street around 11am one morning was terse and devoid of emotion. “This is Ryan Bane, Sarm’s friend,” it read. “Please call me”

Heslop (right) is pictured with her friend Kate Owen. The couple moved to the Caribbean together. Kate has now called in British detectives to investigate her friend’s disappearance

Bane, 45, told Brenda that he and Sarm had dinner the night before on a small US Virgin Island before returning to the yacht, moored 100 feet from shore, and watching a movie.

Despite an investigation that has attracted worldwide attention, no suspects have been sought in connection with her disappearance and no explanation as to why an apparently happy, healthy 41-year-old, who was a strong swimmer and was described by friends and family as independent and conscientious, would simply disappear without a trace.

American yacht captain Ryan Bane, Mrs. Heslop’s boyfriend, is the family’s prime suspect.

He was told by emergency services to call the U.S. Coast Guard, but chose not to do so until Sarm had been missing for more than nine hours.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Virgin Islands police said he refused permission to search his 45-foot (14-meter) catamaran.

When officials boarded, Bane allegedly stood in a doorway and told them they could not enter. He received a police report, which does not result in a criminal record.

The investigation was further complicated by a power cut that knocked out the cameras in the bar where the couple was last seen.

Divers from various law enforcement agencies searched hundreds of square feet of water for Heslop.

Virgin Islands volunteers also searched the Cruz Bay area during the day, police said.

Police have been unable to find any evidence that Heslop returned to the boat after the couple left dinner at 420 to Center bar and restaurant on the island of St. John at about 10 p.m. on March 7.

The family launched a GoFundMe page in May to raise money to support questions and provide a reward for new information.

Heslop, 41, disappeared on March 8, 2021 from Bane’s boat (pictured), which was moored off the US Virgin Islands

Bane (above) is the sole person of interest in the case, but has not surfaced since detectives admitted losing track of him in early July 2021. Pictured: Bane on his boat in March 2021

Lawyers representing Ryan Bane said he is ‘devastated’ that his girlfriend Sarm Heslop was missing but said he would not speak to the media

He hired celebrity lawyer David Cattie – representing Ghislaine Maxwell – within days of Ms Heslop’s disappearance.

Cattie said Coast Guards conducted a “ship-site inspection” and gave an “unrestricted interview,” and that Bane, “devastated” and “heartbroken” by Sarm’s disappearance, handed over her personal belongings, including her phone , iPad and passport with the police.

He has denied that Bane was involved in any wrongdoing and said he was ‘heartbroken’ over Ms Heslop’s disappearance.

Ryan Bane has been convicted of assaulting his ex-wife. The booking photo from Bane’s 2011 domestic violence arrest is shown

Bane’s American ex-wife, Corie Stevenson, quickly came out with revelations that Bane had a history of violence and was jailed for 21 days in 2011 for getting drunk with her.

Shortly after the disappearance, Bane sailed off into the turquoise waters and has been cruising the Caribbean ever since.

The case is still being described as a missing person case. Mother Brenda said she thinks about her daughter regularly but needs to know what happened to her.

“My heart breaks, but I have to see her gone before I can say she’s dead. Not knowing is torture.’

The family also believe Bane could have the key to finding Sarm so they can take her home.

“If your loved one is missing, wouldn’t you do anything to help? why wouldn’t you?’ Brenda told the Daily Mail in November.