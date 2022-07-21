Sarina Wiegman’s tactical tinkering is giving England the edge at Euro 2022

Even in the euphoric aftermath, Sarina Wiegman focused on the small detail, trying to be sure of exactly the question she had to answer.

She had been told in the press conference room after the game that the BBC’s decision to postpone News at Ten until the end of England’s quarter-final against Spain might prove that the nation was finally starting to attract its team.

The third time she asked the question, she understood the question and answered. A peak TV audience of 7.6 million tuned in.

Sarina Wiegman led England to the semi-finals of the European Championship on Wednesday when she defeated Spain

England gathered in a team huddle after celebrating their 2-1 win in Brighton

So it is with her. For the 2017 European Championship in her native Netherlands, she was so absorbed in the task of leading her country to the title that she left her family on days off and went to the woods to concentrate.

“I go through all possible scenarios before the game, so I always have a plan B,” she said after her team won the trophy. ‘During the game I already think about what I’m going to say during the break. Never more than three things or it won’t come through. I am not alone, I can consult.’

Sounding boards include Foppe de Haan, the 78-year-old former coach of the Netherlands Under 21 who is known for his one-on-one work with players like Ruud van Nistelrooy, whom he made a goalscorer at Heerenveen.

De Haan’s philosophy – fundamental to Wiegman’s – is that players should think for themselves and not need a dictator ordering them from the sidelines. Germany manager Hansi Flick also calls De Haan a major influence.

Wiegman’s tactical shifts were implemented quickly and smoothly on Wednesday.

Removing Beth Mead before the hour, despite her great performance in this tournament, and replacing her with Chloe Kelly, who operated more closely, making England more compact. A much bigger presence in the penalty area with substitutes Ella Toone and Alessia Russo, who scored the equalizer together.

One of England’s stars of the tournament, Beth Mead, left early on Wednesday

Fran Kirby was also pulled back in one of Wiegman’s many clever tactical tweaks on the night

The idea that Spain could be deconstructed by long balls over the top of their high line was dismissed.

Some of Wiegman’s other switches were more obvious. Fran Kirby was not suited for a game in which England were so often out of possession. Rachel Daly, a right winger, was unsuited for left back against a technical class team.

Wiegman might have replaced her with Alex Greenwood before the 82nd minute, when Athenea del Castillo, a Spanish halftime substitute, had overwhelmed her.

Greenwood came into the arena two minutes before England’s equalizer and instructed Wiegman for Millie Bright to move into the penalty area, where her presence proved enough of a distraction to give Toone a split second to score. In short, England went to three in the back as a result.

“It was just communication coming from the side — that’s just Sarina from the sidelines,” Bright said why she was there in that advanced position.

Looking back is a wonderful thing. England won by extremely narrow margins and could very well have lost if Jorge Vilda’s side hadn’t sunk deeper after scoring.

Vilda’s removal of Teresa Abelleira, one of his defensive midfielders, gave England more room to operate. But Wiegman’s composure in those enormous moments of danger has not gone unnoticed by her players.

Wiegman had previously managed her native Netherlands, with whom she won Euro 2017

This scraping with elimination will serve them well. The group stage was too easy for their own good. There was not enough lead during their pre-game warm-up on Wednesday, with the players giving a high-five before retreating into the tunnel. Spain had a much greater intention.

The Spanish players thought after the defeat that they had the impression that England were convinced that they would win 4-0 or 5-0.

“They came out confident, thinking they would beat us hard, like in their group stage matches,” said midfielder Aitana Bonmati. This was clearly an important motivating factor.

It’s hard to argue against Manchester City player Greenwood, who maintained the left-back position at the expense of Daly at Sheffield in Tuesday’s semi-final, given her distribution and defensive work in extra time.

Russo is also hammering on the door for a starting spot with increasing conviction, and frankly looks more dangerous than Ellen White. She has scored a goal every 49.1 minutes for England since her debut in March 2020 – the best of all Lionesses.

Manchester United’s Alessio Russo pushes for England squad

Attacker Ellen White, who has scored twice this tournament, can make way for Russio

White has scored once every 74.7 minutes and Russo makes sure more happens. But it’s safe to say that Wiegman won’t be worried about difficult conversations about her semifinal roster.

After the Dutch football association asked De Haan to work with her, six months before that victorious 2017 European Championship campaign, Wiegman found himself screaming so loudly in the dugout during matches that she could not hear herself.

‘She came to me after a match and said: ‘It’s not okay that we sit together, because you scream and I scream and that’s not okay,’ explained De Haan. ‘We came to an agreement: I would watch matches from the stands.’

Meanwhile, Germany was the second team to advance to the semi-finals last night when they beat Austria 2-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium. Goals from Lina Magull and captain Alexandra Popp sent the eight-time winners to France or the Netherlands in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.