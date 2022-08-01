Sarina Wiegman ‘will pocket £200,000 for winning Euro 2022’ and is ‘in line for a bumper new deal’

Sarina Wiegman plans to sign a new contract and receive a huge six-figure bonus after leading the Lionesses to Euro 2022 victory, according to reports.

The Dutch boss masterminded England’s first major tournament win since 1966, and the FA is expected to open contract talks with the manager soon, reportedly wary that she will be in high demand for next year’s World Cup.

Wiegman has two years left on her current contract worth £400,000 a year.

The 52-year-old, who also led her home country to Euro 2017 success, has already earned a £200,000 bonus for winning this year’s tournament, the Daily star understands.

Following England’s 2-1 win over Germany in extra time, left-back Rachel Daly insisted that the Lionesses boss should be seen as one of the best coaches in world football.

‘She should be [seen as one of the best]said Dali. “She absolutely should be.

Her statistics speak for themselves. She has won two home Euros in a row. We have not lost under her, touch wood. She’s incredible.’