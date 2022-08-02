Sarina Wiegman and Emma Hayes will manage in the Premier League one day, according to Darren Bent

Darren Bent has said he believes “100 percent” Sarina Wiegman will lead a men’s squad in the top two divisions of the football pyramid in the future.

The 52-year-old has been widely acclaimed for her tactical work leading England to the Euro 2022 trophy, both starting 11 for each match, and her substitutions.

It has sparked a conversation about the potential for female managers to work at the highest level of the English game – which usually also includes Emma Hayes, who has won five WSL titles with Chelsea in a decade.

Sarina Wiegman has been tipped to lead a senior men’s club after England’s win at Euro 2022

✅ “Could Sarina make it in the Championship or Premier League? 100%.” 👏 “Not just her, but Emma Hayes too!” Darren Bent thinks Sarina Wiegman could make it with the men in the future pic.twitter.com/DJmZ6hWHJq — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 1, 2022

During TalkSport’s Drive program, a call from Manchester United fan Brian wondered if Wiegman would ever lead a Premier League or men’s championship team.

Bent, who played 13 times for the England men’s team, said: ‘100 per cent. At some point, at some point, she will.

“Not just about her, people have been talking about Emma Hayes.

“If we continue to see the rise of the women’s game as it is, and see England win the European Championship, she will at some point have a chance.”

The host Andy Goldstein said: “Tactically she managed everything throughout the match.”

In another part, Wiegman’s work was also praised by Gunners fan Andy, who preferred the Dutch maestro to Mikel Arteta. “I want her at Arsenal,” Andy said.

Darren Bent thinks it’s time for female top managers to get opportunities in the men’s game

It is not clear whether Wiegman, who became the first non-British permanent Lionesses manager in September 2021, would want a club role.

She has a four-year contract, which runs until 2025, and it was reported yesterday that the FA is already considering extending this contract due to the Lionesses’ success on Sunday.

Women have rarely been involved in management positions in the men’s game in England, the highest being at the semi-professional level.

Open management spaces in League 1 and League 2 have often led to rumors that Hayes has been scouted, but the 45-year-old has dismissed these as she tries to win the Champions League with the Blues.

Hayes is often associated with vacant men’s manager positions after ten years of success at Chelsea

With Wiegman and Hayes both looking for big women’s trophies with top quality players, it may just take another pioneer to break through in men’s football.

Tellingly, stories of women in management always circulate around Hayes—and now Wiegman—when other women WSL executives are not discussed at all.

Rehanne Skinner led Tottenham to their highest WSL finish last season, while Kelly Chambers of Reading and Hope Powell of Brighton – another former England women’s manager – both have years of experience leading teams at the highest level.

However, Wiegman’s success with the England team seems to have caused a breakthrough in considering female managers for key positions.