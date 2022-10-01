Sarfaraz Khan 125* drives Rest of India after Mukesh Kumar leads with four-for

Rest of India 205 for 3 (Sarfaraz 125*, Vihari 62*, Unadkat 2-47) lead saurashtra 98 (Jadeja 28, Mukesh 4-23, Malik 3-25) with 107 runs

Medium pacer Mukesh Kumar rattled Saurashtra with some quality swing bowling before Sarfaraz Khan continued his dream run with an attractive hundred to put the rest of India at the wheel on the opening day of the Irani Trophy match here on Saturday.

At punches, Sarfaraz’s unbeaten 125 off 126 balls took Rest of India to 205 for 3 after Mukesh’s swing, and scorching pace of young guns Kuldeep Sen (3 for 41) and Umran Malik (3 for 25) obliterated the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Champions for a meager 98 in 24.5 overs.

In the presence of selectors chairman Chetan Sharma and his colleague Sunil Joshi, Sarfaraz gave an exhibition of his wide range of blows, including 19 limits and three sixes.

Sarfaraz came in as the Rest faltered at 18 to 3, in the after lunch session Sarfaraz played one of his most countering blows to take the fill out of the Saurashtra attack, adding 187 for the unbroken fourth wicket score with Hanuma Vihari (hit 62 from 145 balls).

The hallmark of Sarfaraz’s innings was how he chose the length very early, which allowed him to play late. He played some attractive shots square off the wicket, but the way he played with house dog Jaydev Unadkat was worth watching.

Unadkat threw two bouncers at varied paces. In the first, Sarfaraz kept his form to get under the ball and pulled up for a six. The next bouncer from the same spot, he rolled his arms to hold the pull shot down for a boundary.

It was a late cut left arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja who brought Sarfaraz’s century. Later, in one over of Jadeja, he repeatedly dragged him for three borders when Unadkat was forced to open his field to stop borders.

In the morning, however, the field was tougher than expected. On a course that offered good bounce and some early moisture, which helped a little bite in the air, Mukesh Saurashtra literally decimated with his first spell as he let the batters play every pitch.

Most of his throws swung in, leaving the batter either late after pitching or straightening up, with the keeper and slipcordon throwing almost anything in his way. The best thing about any layoff was that it was more about the bowler hitting full length while delivering very close to the punches.

Neither of the two Saurashtra openers Harvik Desai and Snell Patel played away from their bodies, but the Bangladeshi sailor, who had a dream A-series against New Zealand, made sure they pushed deliveries on the stump. However, Cheteshwar Pujara (1)’s prized scalp belonged to Kuldeep, who bowled fast and straight to get a thick outer edge that flew to the briefs.