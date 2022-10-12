Sarcastic Dustin Johnson jokes he is ‘really regretting’ his decision to join ‘terrible’ LIV Golf

<!–

Former No. 1 golfer in the world, Dustin Johnson, has once again made a sly count at critics of his decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, joking that he is “truly sorry” for his decision. switch to the ‘terrible’ Rebel series.

Johnson’s sarcastic comments come just days after he took his earnings with LIV to $30 million – in less than five months and just six tournaments.

The American is currently in Jeddah for the final Invitational series and has already been crowned the inaugural champion of the tour’s first season.

That last individual title netted him an $18 million bonus on top of his $12,758,600 winnings from previous tournaments – and in addition, he would have earned a lucrative $125 million entry fee for his initial controversial defections.

Dustin Johnson (center) joked he ‘really regrets’ joining the LIV Golf tour

Johnson said it was ‘terrible’ – just days after he had already pushed his earnings to $30 million

With that in mind, it’s perhaps not surprising to see Johnson looking quite happy with himself, and he made that clear during his final pre-tournament press conference.

Johnson stood alongside Graeme McDowell and Harold Varner III at the Royal Greens Golf Country Club in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and was asked “how he would describe this four and a half month journey.”

In response, he told reporters, “I don’t know, we were talking about this yesterday. I really regretted my decision to come here, it was just awful.

“I was thinking about it last night, it’s really bothering me. I just can’t get over it.’

Johnson praised his wife Paulina Gretzky after his latest golf win with big money

Johnson and Gretzky will live the good life with the golfer who bagged $30 million in six events

Johnson has already made more in six tournaments than he has ever made in an entire PGA Tour season, but the defectors have been criticized for their decision to join a tour funded with Saudi money, given their poor performance. record of human rights.

The 38-year-old American is married to Paulina Gretzky, daughter of hockey legend Wayne, and the couple tied the knot at a plush ceremony in Tennessee earlier this year.

After his last cash withdrawal in Bangkok last week, Johnson was quick to name his wife in his speech.

The 38-year-old American had earned $3 million from his team wins with the ‘4 Aces’

Johnson and Gretzky tied the knot at the luxury Blackberry Farm in Tennessee in April

“Locking up the individual competition is big,” he said. “It is an honor to be LIV’s first individual champion of the season.

“I would like to thank Greg Norman and LIV for putting their trust in me, my brother and caddy Austin, my wife Paulina, my 4 Aces teammates Pat [Perez]Patrick [Reed]and Talor [Gooch]as well as LIV’s growing legion of fans around the world.

“Our team is in a really good position with two events to go and I look forward to contributing further to the exciting story and continued growth of LIV Golf.”

Johnson, pictured in Boston, has already made $30 million since he defected to the new tour