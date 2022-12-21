Saratoga Springs City Council Votes 3-2 for bar curfew

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs City Council voted to request bars not to serve alcohol after 2 a.m. or face fines. The decision was made around 11:45 p.m. after hours of discussion about the situation. The new resolution now requires all new liquor licenses and renewals to enact the new curfew for bars that want to serve alcohol.

Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino says the decision will only help Saratoga Springs be safe again.

“I consider this a big win,” he said. “I know everyone wants Saratoga Springs to be a fun place to go. But I feel it’s our responsibility to make sure the city is safe too.”

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, Commissioner Jim Montagnino and Treasury Commissioner Minita Sanghvi voted in favor of the resolution. Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran and Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub voted against.

The resolution is now in effect, meaning that if a person were to apply for a new liquor license in Saratoga Springs, the establishment would now have to adhere to the new 2 a.m. curfew.