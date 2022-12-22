Saratoga County DA responds to officer-involved shooting

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen released a statement Thursday about the Nov. 20 shooting involving officers in Saratoga Springs and the subsequent release of information by city officials.

In her statement, Heggen said she would appeal Wednesday against Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino to prevent them from releasing video footage or information about the shooting. She said she filed the appeal after contacting the city council’s private attorney and asking the city to adhere to its “pre-existing media policy regarding criminal matters.” Heggen said she was told no as an answer.

The district attorney obtained a temporary restraining order against Saratoga Springs city officials in November, citing concerns and enforcement of “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” into the shooting. Early on the morning of November 20, the Saratoga Springs Police Department was involved in a shooting with an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy. Several people were injured in the incident. In what was considered an unprecedented move, city officials held a press conference and released security video and police CCTV footage a few hours after the shooting. At the time, the public safety commissioner said it was about transparency.

Lawyer: VT deputy heard no police commands during the Saratoga shooting



However, Heggen said releasing information could disrupt the “integrity of the ongoing investigation”. But because of my legal and ethical duty, I felt compelled to do so according to the rules of professional conduct, to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation and to protect the constitutional rights of all involved, and to provide a fair and just to ensure research. .”

The temporary restraining order expires on Thursday 22 December. A hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m

Heggen’s full statement on her appeal can be read below: