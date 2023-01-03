Sarah’s Day: Australian fitness influencer tried out viral onion slicing hack and it didn’t work

A French chef invented the hack, which uses a fork and vegetable peeler to slice an onion

The mother of two tried the onion cutting hack and said it didn’t work for her

A French chef has amazed millions with his ‘genius’ trick of slicing onions – but Australian fitness star Sarah Stevenson was far from impressed with the result after trying it herself.

The chef impressed foodies with his clever method, using a fork and vegetable peeler to quickly mince onions and shallots.

Sarah, who visits Sarah’s Day online, tried the hack with her three-year-old son Fox and failed to successfully cut anything.

“I’m going to give this one a no from us,” she said.

A French chef has wowed millions with his 'genius' trick of slicing onions – but Australian fitness star Sarah Stevenson (pictured) was far from impressed with the result after trying it herself

A crafty French chef, visiting Casa Tips online, has amazed millions with his “genius” trick of finely slicing onions with a fork and vegetable peeler (left). However, Sarah tried the hack with her three-year-old son Fox and failed to successfully slice an onion (right)

The chef, going by Casa Tips online, pokes a fork down the bottom of the onion, secures it with his palm and the other hand, and runs the peeler “back and forth” across the top of the onion. onion go to make paper -thin slices.

The mother of two uploaded one video of herself and her son trying out the hack.

“I’m very skeptical, I feel like we just don’t have a large enough peeler,” she said.

“Moment of truth are you ready?” she asked her son.

Sarah stuck the fork into the side of the onion and then tried to peel off thin slices, but failed.

Come on, this can’t be true. I’m going to give this one a no from us,” she said.

Her followers had mixed opinions about the theory.

Several suggested that Sarah was not getting results because she was doing something wrong.

“Either your onion is too old and a bit soft, or you need a sharper peeler,” said one woman.

Mine worked perfectly! It was such a game changer for me. Maybe it’s your peeler?’ another noted.

However, others agreed that the hack is not as good as it seems.

“I tried this today and it didn’t work for me either!” said a woman.

‘Evidently [the chef is] demonstrates a cutting machine that he sells. Most won’t,” added another.

The French chef is proud of his method, which he says creates onion slices that are “perfect for your burger and perfect for your pizza.”

He said if the peeler’s blade isn’t as wide as the onion to run the gadget down each side of the vegetable, it won’t work.

The French chef said the onion slices are “perfect for your burger and perfect for your pizza,” adding that you can apply more pressure with the peeler to get slightly thicker slices

The chef also mentioned that you can apply more pressure with the peeler to get slightly thicker slices.

His video has been viewed a staggering 84 million times and had many “baffled” in the comments.

“How are we only now learning this hack????!!” exclaimed one viewer, while others called the hack “genius” and “awesome.”

“There’s no way I didn’t think of this sooner,” wrote a second.

“Oh I like this idea, best for my kids instead of using knives, which I’m really afraid of!” Thank you very much,” a mother replied.

“Omg it works. Just done with a shallot,” said another user.