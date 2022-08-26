SARAH VINE’s My TV Week: Was Diana really killed? I was gripped by this inquiry

DIANA INVESTIGATES

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. If she had survived that crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, things would have been very different for the royal family: Prince Charles might never have remarried, Camilla might not have been our future queen, Harry might never have moved to America .

Whatever else may or may not be true about the circumstances of her death, it changed the course of history.

As with other great icons of the 20th century – Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Jackie Kennedy – her death only seemed to make her more famous.

The world struggled to believe that such a beautiful, vibrant life force could be extinguished in such a banal way, the victim of a traffic accident. There had to be more to it than that.

Diana herself fueled such speculation from beyond the grave. In a note she wrote ten months before her death, she expressed fear that Charles “is planning an accident” in her car that would result in “brake failure” and “serious head injury.”

The motive? “To clear the way for him to marry Tiggy.”

Of course, we now know that the alleged affair with ‘Tiggy’ – Alexandra Legge-Bourke – was a fiction, part of the poison that the BBC’s Martin Bashir dripped into her ear.

Of all the factors that led to her unhappiness, his contribution is perhaps the most despicable, a deliberate and ultimately catastrophic attempt to exploit her vulnerability. But really, it’s just the tip of the conspiracy iceberg.

This documentary delves deep under the surface of the speculation and focuses on the British investigation, Operation Paget, led by Lord Stevens.

Launched in 2004, Paget re-examined all of the evidence gathered by French authorities in the wake of the crash, as well as allegations made by several individuals – most notably Dodi Fayed’s father, Mohamed AlFayed, who claimed Diana was pregnant with his mother. son – that the accident was designed by British Secret Service on behalf of the Royal Family.

I must confess that I was captivated from start to finish, especially by the testimony of Lord Stevens himself (not least the information that Al-Fayed gifted him some Viagra and a few bull’s testicles) and the other officers – both British and French – interviewed.

As I watched, I fluctuated between thinking the whole idea of ​​a conspiracy was more than absurd, to wondering if something strange was actually going on.

After all, here was Richard Tomlinson, a former MI6 spy, who showed up in Paris and told the French investigation that he had witnessed a murder plot; here was James Andanson, paparazzo driving a white Fiat identical to the one seen by witnesses in the tunnel at the time of the accident, found burnt in his car with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the head. All that and more, plus lots of exciting violin music.

There were some brilliant testimonials, not least from Richard Kay of the Daily Mail, a close confidant of Diana, but also from David Douglas (one of the lead investigators), Laurie Mayer (former spokesperson for Al-Fayed), Martine Monteil and the wonderfully dry Eric Gigou of the French Brigade Criminelle, as well as Paul Burrell, who stirs the pot as usual.

Ultimately, of course, the investigation ruled that her death was nothing more than a tragic accident.

This shows how that conclusion was reached. Whether people choose to believe it is, of course, another matter.

SUBTLE IT’S NOT… BUT IT’S EPIC FUN

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

MONDAY, SKY ATLANTIC

Rating:

Matt Smith plays Daemon in the new House Of The Dragons. He is shown here with Emma D’Arcy, who is the king’s daughter Rhaenyra. plays

If you liked Game Of Thrones (me) you will love this. If you’ve never seen an episode, it doesn’t matter. This is a prequel that requires no prior knowledge of the original.

We start some two centuries before Jon Snow was even a twinkle in his aunt’s eye, 100 years into the reign of white-haired House Targaryen. On the throne sits the surprisingly paternal King Viserys.

He has 99 problems, but lack of dragons is not. He has ten of the beasts, as well as a feisty daughter and an evil brother (played with psychotic menace by Matt Smith), and a castle full of cunning courtiers.

How do we know the brother is a bad ‘un’? Well, his name is Daemon, for starters.

And if that weren’t enough, there’s a wheelbarrow full of severed limbs that he’s freed from their owners. He likes brothels (there’s the obligatory humping scene) and jousting (his hip helmet has dragon wings).

It’s not subtle. But it’s fun. The king’s daughter, Rhaenyra, is a tomboy who smells like dragons and dreams of more than marriage and motherhood. The stage is set for an epic showdown.

There is a lot of willful violence and death along the way. But the sense of intrigue that fascinated millions remains. The temptation, I’m afraid, is irresistible.

Fake or fortune? (Di, BBC1) is essentially Antiques Roadshow on steroids. It takes that glorious moment when the owner of this or that heirloom discovers whether it is truly priceless or just a piece of worthless tat to the next stage – with compelling results. In the first of a new series, Fiona Bruce and expert Philip Mold investigate the provenance of an alleged Ben Nicholson mural. Here they get under the paint of an abstract work on the wall of a bedroom in Ian and Julie’s home in Surrey. For the hosts and the viewer it is a fascinating unraveling of history. For Ian and Julie, you feel, it’s more of a question of ‘Is it worth £200,000 or not?’

A CRAZY take on CHRISTIE

Agatha Christie’s Hjerson (Fri, More4) follows detective Sven Hjerson, a fictionalized creation of one of Christie’s own fictional creations. He is pictured here with his sidekick Klara

Agatha Christie’s Hjerson (Fri, More4) follows detective Sven Hjerson, a fictionalized creation of one of Christie’s own fictional creations, the mystery writer Ariadne Oliver. Hjerson lives alone and has left the police behind.

His sidekick/thorn in the side is Klara, a TV producer looking for a new project.

She decides it is Hjerson, and stalks him almost to the point of madness. Meanwhile, there’s a murder… It’s completely insane, but in a good way.