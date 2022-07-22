SARAH VINE’s My TV Week: Sacre bleu! This could have the makings of a classic

MURDER IN PROVENCE

From the opening titles of Murder In Provence, the casual viewer could be forgiven for thinking this was an advertisement on behalf of the French tourist board: fields of lavender swaying gently in the breeze, neat vineyards stretching to the horizon, sun-drenched terraces – you know the kind of things. You can almost smell the scent of pine trees, hear the sound of crickets in the hot midday sun.

So it comes as a surprise to find that everyone – well, pretty much everyone – is English. Only they’re not: they’re English actors posing as French characters, which is a little confusing at first.

Roger Allam (left) takes charge as Antoine Verlaque, investigating judge in Aix-en-Provence on the new TV show Murder In Provence, while Nancy Carroll (right) plays his romantic partner in solving crime

And maybe a little stupid too. It certainly takes some getting used to.

Roger Allam stars as Antoine Verlaque, an investigating judge in Aix-en-Provence, while Nancy Carroll plays his romantic partner-in-crime, Marine Bonnet, a professor of criminal psychology. They seem to spend most of their time wandering their stylish Provencal home, drinking delicious glasses of chilled amber wine and casually preparing delicious gourmet evening meals for each other.

That’s when they’re not having lunch in quaint bistros or fending off Marine’s ferocious mother, Florence, aka Patricia Hodge, who here plays a similar role to Miranda Hart’s pushy parent, just not quite as slapstick. And of course there is a lot of airing and cigarette smoking, as you would expect.

Sarah Vine (pictured) says that once you get past the awkward clichés, it’s an easy and enjoyable watch

Based on the books by Canadian author ML Longworth, who has lived in France for many years, the show presents an idealized version of Provence in much the same way Inspector Morse did for Oxfordshire. Judge Antoine even drives the French equivalent of Morse’s classic Jaguar, an old Citroën, and there’s no shortage of opportunities to tour the local villages.

But actually, once you get past the cliches (the first kill is almost comically hammy, as is the denouement), this is a really nice watch. Allam plays the part with a curious mixture of French clumsiness and British restraint, and the writing, especially around these two, is witty and well-observed. There’s a good joke about Marmite, and some great one-liners. The dynamic between Allam and Carroll in particular works beautifully, portraying a couple in a mature relationship who are together by choice rather than circumstance.

It’s this that really holds the show together: their united front in the face of her hideous mother, their gentle rebuke of each other’s shortcomings, their bedtime teasing about life, love, death, and the vicissitudes of aging. And their mutual respect for each other. It’s done very nicely.

Elsewhere, Keala Settle does an excellent job as Judge Antoine’s powerhouse, the brawn in his brain—and there’s a copious cast of suspects, all more or less plausible. If they could tighten up the storylines a bit and lean a little less on the talent of the cast, this could be the makings of a classic.

AS HUMBLE AS IT’S HEARTBREAKING

SUPER SURGEONS: A CHANCE FOR LIFE

MONDAY, CHANNEL 4

Rating:

Super Surgeons: A Chance At Life follows surgeons operating on the margins of what is medically possible

The inspiring life and death of Dame Deborah James provided a unique insight into the struggles of people dealing with a life-threatening illness. She helped the world see patients like herself as real people rather than mere statistics, bringing a tremendous sense of humanity and humor to the stark reality of coping with the devastating effects of cancer.

I thought of her as I watched this, a journey to the outer reaches of medical science and the frontiers of human surgery. At the center were the patients – from Jade, who was attacked by a tumor in her throat, to Lizzie, who suffered from incurable stage four colon cancer, these were painful tales of tragedy and sometimes triumph.

For people like her, surgery is often a last resort, a journey into the unknown from which they may not return. It is as humbling as it is heartbreaking.

For the surgeons themselves, who operate on the margins of what is medically possible, it is a nerve-wracking prospect. Anything and everything can – and does – go wrong, and the difference between life and death is often no more than a hair’s breadth.

Although certainly not for the squeamish – expect a lot of blood and guts – I was grabbed. There’s really only one way to describe it: awesome.

I was blown away by Maryland (Wed, BBC2). It is an adaptation of a play by Lucy Kirkwood, first performed at the Royal Court in 2021, the same year Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa were murdered. Zawe Ashton and Hayley Squires play two women, both named Mary, who report assault. The terrible dehumanization process at the police station, almost being attacked again, the humiliation, the shame: the blood is boiling. There is a Greek choir of Furies, former victims. Daniel Mays is fantastic as a creepy cop. Don’t look at this and expect entertainment: it is an outburst of anger, written more in anger than in sadness. Uncomfortable but brilliant.

FLOWERS LOVE…

Sarah says Kew Gardens is her happy place and she loves the new series Kew Gardens: A Year In Bloom

As a fully paid member of Kew Gardens (it’s my happy place), I loved the first series of Kew Gardens: A Year In Bloom. The second series (Tue, Ch5) is more of the same, but what’s not to like spending an hour in the company of some of the most beautiful and rarest trees and plants in the world – and the devoted men and women who care for them? This is the television equivalent of a nice cup of tea and a slice of cake: bloomin’ lovely.