SARAH VINE’s My TV Week: Marriage is slow, stark… but it’s completely brilliant

Wedding, Sunday, BBC1

Rating:

Marriage, starring Sean Bean and Nicola Walker, is one of those shows that people think is sublime genius, or a long-drawn-out, self-indulgent load of old cobblers. I’m firmly on the side of the genius.

It was written by Stefan Golaszewski, who also wrote Mum, the beautifully understated, hilarious, and tragic sitcom in equal measure starring Lesley Manville as a recently widowed negotiating her life alone. This series is very similar in style and scope and is supported by an equally fine cast of British acting talent.

Golaszewski is a master at finding meaning in the most fleeting moments, the most reprehensible, seemingly insignificant lines. So much of the action and meaning is in the spaces between his writing, which is what lends his work such bittersweet humor and melancholic realism.

He is unwavering in his observations of human behavior, of how the mundane, the mundane is the true structure of existence. There’s no dramatic fireworks here, just small, white-hot moments of intensity that work their way into your soul.

Most of the love stories on screen are often fraught with moments of high drama. Not so here. This is about a very ordinary, everyday form of love, the kind that is based on a million small gestures, a life full of mutual experiences: memories, mistakes, victories, regrets, triumphs and tragedies.

Sometimes it seems so fragile that it can crumble to dust in seconds; other times it is an impregnable fortress.

Few writers capture the intricate complexities of human relationships as well as Golaszewski. There are moments that mean everything and nothing at all.

After a stupid argument over a baked potato in an airport lounge, Bean’s character, Ian, grabs his wife Emma’s hand tightly across the aisle in the plane and the tension evaporates.

Later at home, their adopted daughter announces that she is bringing a new boyfriend home for dinner. Silently, the couple clears a few boxes from her nursery, their movements synchronized almost telepathically.

When Emma visits her father, we witness the casual bitterness of family ties, as just a few words can open the oldest and deepest wounds in seconds.

I won’t lie: it’s slow, sometimes painfully slow. But that’s part of the drama in itself, the way large chunks of the action are taken up with just being.

It’s about an ordinary kind of love, the kind built on a million little gestures

And much of the success depends on the brilliance and skill of the actors, who are truly outstanding.

Bean delivers a heartbreaking performance as a man struggling to maintain his identity as a father, husband, breadwinner. His mother has just passed away, he has just lost his job: two main pillars of his existence have crumbled, and he is leaning hard on the remaining, wife Emma.

He spends a lot of time just standing, unsure, anxious, uncomfortable in this new skin.

Walker’s intensity fits her character perfectly, sweet one minute, sour the next. Her outer resilience masks her inner exhaustion and fear.

She bears the pain of a lost child and the worries of her daughter, prey to an obnoxious, short-tempered boyfriend.

Like I said, it’s slow and it’s grim. But it’s also totally brilliant.

This Sandman won’t put you to sleep

The Sandman, Netflix

Rating:

I begrudgingly gave this three stars because it started off brilliantly and then, somewhere around episode four, it just went a little skewed. That’s not to say it isn’t hugely entertaining; only that it wasn’t as good as I’d hoped.

That said, my bar for this sort of thing is ridiculously high. I like all forms of fantasy, the weirder and darker the better. The Sandman is the creation of a modern master of the genre, Neil Gaiman, and he is deeply involved in this production.

The casting is excellent. Tom Sturridge is fantastic as our hero, all chiseled cheekbones and muscles. Brooding doesn’t cover it: This guy is moodiness personified.

To be fair, it’s fair: he spends the first 100 years of the action (naked) trapped in a glass jar by a psychotic magician (played with great menace by Charles Dance). What makes it all the more frustrating for the poor fellow is that it was his sister, Death, who tried to summon Dance to bring back his dead son.

Instead, he eventually conquers Dream, aka the Sandman, and the magician reaps the fruits of his powers, including wealth, prosperity and long-lasting youth.

It all makes no sense – although it is not necessary. This is Gaiman’s world, he makes the rules and it’s a lot of fun to watch.

But it can be a bit complacent. Enthusiasts will of course not mind that, but the ordinary viewer might.

Portrait of a princess

So much has been said about Princess Diana, it’s hard to know where the myth ends and the truth begins. But if you only see one thing about her, make it The Princess (Sunday, Sky Documentaries).

There’s no voiceover, no talking heads, just two hours of fascinating footage telling you everything you need to know about her life.

One of my favorite clips is Charles and Diana returning to the palace just after their wedding. They step out of the carriage in silence, he with downcast eyes, she unsure where to go. She never had a chance.