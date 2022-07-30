SARAH VINE’S MY TV WEEK: I shouldn’t be enjoying this bawdy romp, but I can’t help it

THE BIG, WEDNESDAY, CHANNEL 4

There’s something about this wicked, witty, extremely swearing (and I mean extreme – don’t watch this if you hate casual and gratuitous profanity) historical black comedy that reminds me of the old Blackadder series. There are flashes of Miranda Richardson’s psychotic Queenie in Nicholas Hoult’s portrait of Peter III of Russia, half child, half murderous maniac, an entire kingdom at the mercy of his whim.

And there’s something of Blackadder herself about Elle Fanning’s Catherine the Great, who starts off relatively healthy and ends up getting crazier than them all put together. Like all dark humor, there is a cheerful anarchy in it that both grips and repels.

You feel guilty for enjoying it, because you know you really shouldn’t, but you just can’t stop yourself. Or at least I can’t.

It helps that it’s visually stunning: the sets and costumes are as opulent as any in the genre. If you’re the sort of person who watches men in pants manly stride through courtyards, or breathless girls in ruffled crinolines, this never disappoints.

But it could never be mainstream in the same way as a Bridgerton or a Poldark, for the simple reason that it’s too outrageous, too uncensored. There is no filter, and I really mean that.

However, if you have the courage for it, this is a show worth watching. There are flashes of brilliance in the script, and there’s a lot more to the psychology of the characters than just a bunch of aristocrats beating and repelling each other.

Hoult’s Peter is a study in psychopathic charm, a terrifying vision of what an ego looks like unchecked or unchallenged and with access to total power, somewhat eerie in the context of events in modern Russia. It can sting you as easily as offering you a nice cup of tea, and you never know exactly which direction the wind will blow.

Fanning’s Catherine is the counterpart to his cheerful amorality, a woman who struggles to regain her sanity, yet runs the risk of becoming dislodged. She is both vulnerable and invincible, ruthless yet fragile.

It’s a compelling conundrum. The supporting cast is also brilliant: Phoebe Fox as Catherine’s former maid, an aristocrat who has run into troubled times and no stranger to the strange murderous appetite herself; Sacha Dhawan as Count Orlo, the revolutionary intellectual; Charity Wakefield and Gwilym Lee as Georgina and Grigor, Peter’s sidekicks (emphasizing the kicks); Douglas Hodge as General Velementov, a battle-hardened drunk with a heart of gold; Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s manipulative mother Joanna; and Belinda Bromilow, who plays Elizabeth, the show’s troubled conscience.

This second series (series one is available on StarzPlay via Amazon Prime) kicks off as the all-out war between Catherine and Peter reaches a climax. The Imperial Palace is divided by barricades, on the one hand Peter and his loyalists, on the other Catherine and her consiglieri, planning their next move.

Voltaire (yes, that Voltaire), bought by Peter as a present for Catherine in series one, meddles around, philosophizes. After much to and fro and much death and destruction, Peter surrenders to Catherine and returns the head of her lover, Leo, to her as proof of his undying love.

As romantic gestures go, it doesn’t get much more psychotic than that.

JOY ESCAPISM THAT RESONATES WITH ME

HELP OUT! WE Bought A VILLAGE MON-FRI, CHANNEL 4

Half a century ago, my parents packed their semis in Stourbridge, loaded me and my little brother on a plane and set off for a new life in Italy. They had very little money, spoke no Italian and had even fewer plans.

But they were young, full of enthusiasm and had a vision for something more. They never looked back.

I think this is why I’ve always loved shows like this where people take big leaps and bounds. They resonate with my experience, but they also provide a soothing, safe form of escapism, living vicariously through the dreams and adventures of others.

In recent years, there has been an explosion of articles about low-cost real estate opportunities in places like Italy and France, semi-abandoned rural villages abandoned by the exodus to cities. You can buy entire settlements for the price of a garage in central London.

That’s the premise here: what happens when Brits rise to the challenge and try to live the dream. It owes a lot to shows like Escape To The Country and Escape To The Chateau – and the format is very similar, right down to the exciting voiceover and soaring strings.

But it’s hard to resist the temptation of the old stones and overgrown gardens, or the infectious – albeit misguided – enthusiasm of the likes of landscape architects Paul and Yip, who have just started a run-down hamlet in Normandy. Or, at the other end of the scale, the rewards of a lifetime of dedication to a medieval village that can now sleep 200. A lovely piece of escapism for these somewhat difficult times.

FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS

Like all teens in the 80s, I had my Neighbors phase, when Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan were known only as Charlene and Scott, two mixed-up kids from Melbourne. Thousands of episodes and 37 years later, the adventure has come to an end (Friday, Chapter 5).

It’s a shame, but how can a show like this compete with Netflix and Tik Tok? However, it will remain in our hearts forever, a reminder of more innocent times.