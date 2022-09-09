SARAH VINE’s My TV Week: Helen Mirren is magnificent but this is a travesty of history

CATHERINE THE GREAT, TUESDAY, SKY ARTS

Rating:

I missed Helen Mirren’s extravagant four-part HBO series Catherine The Great when it first aired pre-Covid; now it’s available to watch on Freeview, writes Sarah Vine

It undoubtedly has something to do with the fact that we live in such gloomy, uninspiring times that we are so unspeakably drawn to tales of nobility and adventure. Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon, Amazon’s (probably disastrous) Lord Of The Rings prequel The Rings Of Power… they offer a colorful escape from the ruthless constraints of modern life.

I missed Helen Mirren’s extravagant four-part HBO series Catherine The Great when it first aired pre-Covid; now it’s available to watch on Freeview, and while it’s not a patch on her portrayal of Elizabeth I, or Elizabeth II for that matter (for which she won an Oscar), it’s worth a detour, especially if it’s free.

In stark contrast to the other Catherine currently gracing the airwaves (Elle Fanning in the extravagant frenzy The Great), Mirren’s Empress of Russia is a much less playful character, and remarkably more mature, both literally and figuratively.

Mirren is here in his seventies, playing a character who was in his forties when most of the action was taking place – not unusual for male actors, but almost unheard of for a female. So something of a quiet triumph there for the feminists, and beautifully performed by Mirren, who is as seductive as any fresh, solid starlet.

Sarah (pictured) says Mirren’s Empress of Russia has a much less playful nature, and remarkably more mature, both literally and figuratively

She achieves this through the simple medium of acting, something she is very good at indeed. Where it all falters is that the action focuses too much on Catherine’s obsession with sex, and her relationship with the surly and rather annoying Potemkin (Jason Clarke, above with Mirren).

Her obsession with him is verging on predatory, but maybe that’s the point, given the reputation of the real Catherine.

And while the costumes and sets are opulent enough to entertain and distract the eye from such minor details, the script is less than inspiring (even though it was written by Nigel Williams, who wrote Mirren’s 2005 brilliant Elizabeth I) . And the peripheral characters — Catherine’s weird son (played by Joseph Quinn), her confidant Countess Praskovya Bruce (Gina McKee) — could have been so much better.

Of course Mirren can deliver meaty clichés like, “There are unscrupulous people in Russia. Fortunately I am one of them’, with a certain panache; but she really deserves better.

That said, if you approach it as high-quality chewing gum as opposed to serious historical drama, there’s plenty of fun to be had here. Jason Clarke is especially entertaining.

He reminded me of Oliver Reed in his enthusiasm for extravagant nudity and unstoppable masculinity — not to mention playing the part as if he were permanently drunk. And he looks great in drag.

But if you’re serious about your Russian history and looking for an inspiring and intelligent look at perhaps one of the most inspiring and intelligent women in the history of that troubled country, I’m afraid this isn’t it.

A stranger, this. I started watching Stuck (Thursday, BBC2), not quite knowing where it was going – and before I knew it I had finished all five episodes (they’re only 15 minutes long). It has no real plot – well, something vague about a man having a midlife crisis – but is packed with emotion.

A kind of style over substance thing, but in a good way. It is written by and stars Irish comedian Dylan Moran, who is handsome in a dog-eared way, funny and hopeless in equal measure; his opponent is the fantastic Morgana Robinson, who could do better, but can’t quite break the spell between them. What’s the point? I couldn’t tell you. I loved it though.

CELEBRITY SAS: WHO DARES WINS, SUNDAY CHANNEL 4

Rating:

This really annoyed me at first, all the melodramatic music and clips of rough-and-tumble military types spewing clichés about pain and suffering, contrasted with mild-mannered celebrities complaining about self-actualization. I mean, fair enough, some celebs deserve a kick, but it’s one thing to discipline, quite another to be a power-hungry masochist who clearly enjoys humiliating those he controls . Besides, speaking of discipline, Chief Instructor Rudy could use a shave and a haircut.

But once I got over my irritation, I have to say I really started to enjoy this, thanks in large part to the presence of Fatima Whitbread (left) and one or two others, including reality TV star Pete Wicks. Whitbread makes this especially worth a look. She is just downright amazing, a truly remarkable person.

It wasn’t just her authenticity and quiet humility, or the fact that at 61 she’s twice as fit and focused as half her age. It was also the way she made the rufty-tufty instructors, including the hairy Rudy, eat from her hand. Just by being herself, she made them melt their stunned jaws of awe, melting their defenses with her courage and determination.

At one point, Rudy put his arm around her and confessed that he, too, had grown up in a children’s home. For a moment we caught a glimpse of the boy in the man. There was no dry eye in the house.