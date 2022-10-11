SARAH VINE: If the trainer fits ladies, wear it! Life's too short for sore feet – or pleasing men 

Marilyn Monroe once said: ‘Give a girl the right pair of shoes and she will conquer the world.’

She might have added: “Assuming conquering the world involves nothing more strenuous than staggering from cocktail bar to boudoir”.

Monroe became a star in the 1950s, the age of the stiletto, invented by Roger Vivier for Christian Dior to complement its extravagant ‘New Look’ – the ultimate antidote to the sensible fashion of the war years.

Ever since, and despite wave after wave of feminism, women’s shoes haven’t really changed.

Monroe became a star in the 1950s, the age of the stiletto, invented by Roger Vivier for Christian Dior to complement its extravagant ‘New Look’ – the ultimate antidote to the sensible fashion of the war years.

The stiletto, as sexy as it is impractical, has reigned supreme as the ultimate icon of coveted footwear.

Designers, from Manolo Blahnik to Christian Louboutin, have all made the dizzying, pointy heel their trademark—and we’ve worshiped accordingly.

But now it seems that the era of the stiletto is finally coming to an end. It’s less about the ‘f*** me’ shoe – and more about the ‘f*** me, that’s comfortable’ shoe. And not everyone gets it.

Witness how staff at a City of London members’ club treated a high-flying businesswoman wearing a pair of £195 Russell & Bromley flatform shoes. She was furious when they moved her to a table in the corner by the kitchen because her footwear was deemed inappropriate.

And just look at the reaction to Prime Minister Liz Truss’ decision to conduct an interview round in a pair of £138 white Reiss trainers during the Conservative Party conference. If some commentators are to be believed, she might as well have turned up in her pyjamas.

Shock, horror, woman wears comfortable shoes! What now?

Full disclosure: I’ve never been a fan of heels. My reasons are not so much political as practical. When I was young (and stupid), I desperately wanted to wear sexy, strappy numbers like Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City.

And just look at the reaction to Prime Minister Liz Truss’ decision to conduct an interview round in a pair of £138 white Reiss trainers during the Conservative Party conference. If some commentators are to be believed, she might as well have turned up in her pyjamas

But due to my gigantic Hobbit-shaped size 8 feet, it was not to be. Although I had wanted to blow a week’s wages on a pair of Manolos, I couldn’t because they simply weren’t available in my size.

Nor were ballet flats—always the go-to choice for the free-spirited fashionista—much better. My feet would just ooze over the sides like ripe brie.

That’s why I started wearing Superga shoes. Growing up as a teenager in Turin, we wore them all: after all, this is where the brand started, in 1911.

They were comfortable, they came in my size – and they looked good, or so I thought.

Since then they have become hugely popular – spawning a million imitations.

Even our Queen Consort, Camilla, prefers a training brand best known for its fashionable laces (I own several pairs).

From the Prime Minister to Prue Leith, trainers are fast replacing heels as the mark of a woman who means business. And anyone who doesn’t see why is missing an important point.

For this is not only a practical shift; it is also a cultural one. It’s not just about freedom from footwear that makes walking difficult or gets you stuck in a drain.

It is about a fundamental shift in women’s attitudes – away from a slavish desire to please the opposite sex and towards a far more radical and rebellious notion: to please ourselves.

Don’t get me wrong: there’s still plenty of room for a heel in a woman’s life. But there is a time and a place. Not everyone leads a car-to-kerb existence like the Duchess of Sussex or Victoria Beckham. Most of us have far too much on our plates without having to do it all on our toes.

So if the trainer fits, put it on. Life is too short for sore feet.

Time for Heidi go undercover

Driving my daughter back to college this weekend, we debated who would be more embarrassing to have as a mom: Madonna (currently throwing her panties around on TikTok) or Britney Spears (not even wearing hers most of the time). We agreed that it was probably Madonna, on the basis that you should never snoop on anyone younger than your eldest child (in her case, daughter Lourdes, 26 this week).

But now we have a new candidate for the title of most embarrassing mother: Heidi Klum, 49, who has posed for a series of lingerie ads with her 18-year-old daughter, Leni

But now we have a new candidate for the title of most embarrassing mother: Heidi Klum, 49, who has appeared in a series of lingerie ads with her 18-year-old daughter, Leni.

Heidi, of course, looks amazing, no doubt thanks to all that training and, um, other work.

But really? There will surely come a time when you just have to let the next generation take its rightful turn. . .

I couldn’t care less if Nicola Sturgeon says she despises all Tories. Actually, I’m happy. The more she reveals herself for the divisive politician she is, the better chance the people of Scotland have of seeing her through.

Eradicate crime!

A group calling themselves the Tire Extinguishers are slashing the tires of 4x4s up and down the country in a bid to ‘make it impossible to own an SUV in urban areas’. When are we going to stop calling these kinds of groups ‘climate change activists’ and give them the name they deserve: criminals.

Another podcast, another poor-little-Me-ghan. The Duchess of Sussex says she has been labeled ‘crazy’ and ‘hysterical’ and warns that such labels are used against women to ‘minimise what they feel’. My dear, I don’t think there is any danger of your feelings ever being minimized.

Another podcast, another poor-little-Me-ghan. Duchess of Sussex says she has been labeled ‘crazy’ and ‘hysterical’

Isn’t it ironic that Tom Felton, who played the evil Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, is the only actor honorable enough to acknowledge JK Rowling’s contribution? He told Radio 4 she should be ‘celebrated’ for ‘bringing generations together’ and was branded a ‘little snake’ by trans bullies. No, the real snakes are cast – Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe among them – too afraid to stand up for the woman who made them who they are today.

Charles’ reduced price crowns the work

I have no problem with King Charles having a slimmed down coronation. In my opinion, it is similar to a wedding: the extravagance of the event has no bearing on the success of the project. I couldn’t care less how many bowed and scraped dignitaries show up; it’s the kind of King Charles turns out to be that matters.

(Incidentally, my son informs me that Coronation is the day Chelsea play Bournemouth. I tell him this is unlikely to constitute a diary clash.)

How to help charmless Coffey…

I’m afraid Therese Coffey was abysmal on her media tour yesterday morning. It’s not just that she didn’t seem to know the answer to most of the questions put to her; she also came across as charmless and arrogant. Perhaps the problem is that she is trying to manage two separate jobs: Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary.

Perhaps if she were to hand one over, the Prime Minister could nominate a troublesome Tory rebel for another – thus killing two birds with one stone.

It’s all very well for Suella Braverman to say she wants to tighten the laws around cannabis possession; but how, pray, will she enforce this oppression? We have a police force that cannot even cope with existing levels of crime; our courts are backed up for months; and although they succeeded in convicting several drug dealers, our prisons are full.