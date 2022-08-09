SARAH VINE: Today they were going to cancel Grease at the first focus group. That’s why it’s so great

There is something about the passing of Olivia Newton-John that feels like more than just the loss of someone who was a very nice person in every way. It symbolized a whole era, a whole cultural mood.

Xanadu was the first single I ever owned, bought with my 13th birthday money. The following year, she topped the charts with Physical, fusing the new fitness craze with sex, resulting in one of the most stunningly tacky music videos ever produced.

But, of course, she will be best remembered for the movie Grease. When it came out in 1978, I had just started high school in Italy. I seem to remember it took a while to get to our local cinema, but once it did, there was no stopping it.

Despite being a bespectacled swot in frumpy brown loafers (I was already a size 7 foot, and the only shoes my mom could find that fit me were, humiliatingly, gentlemen), I found myself suddenly very popular, even with the older children.

As the only English girl in an entire school of Grease-crazed teens, I was the only person who could decipher the lyrics to the songs.

Aspiring young Sandys and wannabe Dannys crowded around me at lunchtime, wanting to know the correct pronunciation of “Iuarr-da-uan-dat-ai-uant” and the exact meaning of the Summer Nights lyrics. Not sure if I got much help with that last one as much of the subtext was lost on my 12 year old self. I hadn’t actually seen the film either: My mother, strongly opposed to my father’s funny references to “Olivia Neutron-Bomb,” considered both the film and the stars to be the height of vulgarity and forbade me to to come close.

But it undoubtedly appealed to my generation. In the late 1970s, there wasn’t much fun to be had. No cell phones, no internet, nothing decent on the TV, just a lot of brown corduroy, handlebar mustaches and greasy hair.

Cinema was sharp, rough: A Clockwork Orange, The God-father, Taxi Driver, Pretty Baby, Apocalypse Now. Grease, on the other hand, was a technicolor explosion of nostalgia, a silly, sunny flashback to a post-war heyday of prosperity and promise. No wonder we picked it up.

Of course it could never have been made today. As evidenced by recent waves of anti-Grease sentiment both here and in Australia, where Newton-John grew up, it would be canceled at the first focus group.

The lyrics are too ‘rapey’: ‘Tell me more, tell me more, did she fight?’

It features obvious instances of upskirting (the scene where Putzie crawls under the stalls on the sports field) and intimidation (the catcalls and wolf whistles when Sandy turns into a vampire – soon to be a real criminal offense if Liz Truss gets her way). There’s endless gaslight (Danny’s misguided lunge at the Drive-In: “Sandy, what’s wrong with you – I thought I meant something to you?”).

There’s even been an attempted rape: When the dance competition comes to town, Marty reveals that the show’s host, Vince Fontaine, “tried to put aspirin in my Coke.”

Toxic masculinity, slutshaming, lack of diversity, heteronormativity: every cardinal sin in Woke’s gospel is there, plus some they probably haven’t thought of yet. And yes, it’s true, there’s a dark undercurrent running through this film, beyond the Colgate smiles and the cotton candy curls. But that’s exactly what makes it such a great movie, and why it remains so popular.

Love, heartbreak, peer pressure, regret, insecurity, fear of failure, of being judged: these are all emotions that today’s teenagers feel, just like us.

They are lessons that every generation must learn, mistakes that must be made to be properly understood.

If Danny had been canceled in the first scene because of his (admittedly voluptuous) hip movements, he would never have made the journey from fat ball to adoring boyfriend; and if Sandy had stayed as neat and tidy as she was in the beginning, she might never have discovered her power as a woman.

That’s what the cancellation culture doesn’t understand: it’s the mistakes and silly things we say and do that make us better people. It is the grit in the oyster that makes the pearl. Without it, you risk being just another mollusk on the seabed of life.

Beyonce is having a vegan renaissance

All hail the power of celebrity endorsement. Pop star Beyonce, whose new album, Renaissance, is high on the charts, has dealt Hermes a hammer blow after trading her beloved Birkin (price tag up to £25,000) for the vegan brand Telfar. As a result, sales skyrocketed. Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s Birkin collection is languishing, if we are to believe them, ‘in storage’.

Happy to take them off your hands, Beyonce, honey.

Crying over spilled milk

Has it occurred to the anti-dairy activist idiots who pour milk on supermarket floors – including the Food Hall in Harrods – that they are increasing demand for the stuff? Not to mention creating a ton of extra work for the low-paid cleaners who have to mop up after them with presumably cleaning products that are far more harmful to the environment than milk. But that’s the nature of civic activism: mess it up and leave it to others to clean it up.

A plague to our innocent children

A disturbing increase – 360 percent – ​​in the number of elementary school children being forced to share indecent images online. These inevitably end up on porn websites, where they are distributed to pedophiles. The best the government can muster so far is the Online Safety Bill, which will be about as effective as a chocolate teapot. Meanwhile, childhood is destroyed. I spoke to Gay and Roxy Longworth for my MailPlus podcast. Their book, When You Lose It, provides a real insight into the misery caused by society’s failure to protect our young people.

Thrown to the lion…

Harry and Meghan are on high alert after a cougar was spotted near their Montecito mansion. It’s the lion I’m concerned about: If they know the horrific pair, they can put their attack dog lawyers on it.

Thames Water to introduce a ban on garden hoses, despite two major spills in London and Kent. By that logic, we can’t use our garden hoses – but can we just leave the faucets on until the grass is flooded?

There’s something so joyfully selfless about that clip of Boris and Carrie’s first dance at their wedding party. Whatever he does next, I don’t think winning Strictly is at stake.

There is a new trend in the workplace: ‘quiet stop’, or do the bare minimum to avoid getting fired. Apparently it has to do with declining job satisfaction and self-reflection after the pandemic. Perhaps their employers should introduce them to the concept of ‘silent layoffs’?

First Steve Wright, now Paul O’Grady stops his Radio 2 show. Doesn’t the BBC realize that the only reason we all love the station so much is that it’s the last bastion of non-wokery left on the network?

Yet another example of how identity politics robs women of them. On a menstrual advice site, NHS Wales refers to ‘anyone who bleeds’. Small point of order: all people bleed. Only women menstruate.