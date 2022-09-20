SARAH VINE: The Queen is a very hard act to follow… King Charles faces host of pressing tasks

There were many reasons why our late queen was held in such deep affection and so widely admired; but one of them, I think, was her quiet humility.

For all her titles, she was the opposite of entitled. We saw this not only in her attitude towards her duties, but also in her personal habits. She was thrifty, she hated waste, she wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty.

She judged people by their actions, not their status, and was as comfortable spending her days with the daughter of a dock worker – Angela Kelly, her dresser and confidante in later years – as any high-born duchess.

The crown was hers to inherit; but she worked tirelessly to prove herself worthy to wear it.

Regardless of the privileges of her position, she never took any of it for granted.

All this is a very difficult act to follow – and yet it is the task that faces her successor, King Charles.

For now, of course, he needs to rest, after living through a few deeply tiring, traumatic and emotional days. But if he is to guide the monarchy successfully into its next chapter, he must show that he understands that the true mark of a monarch is determined not by the symbols and trappings of power, but by concrete actions.

There are many pressing questions awaiting his attention, and he can’t just dismiss them with a grimace and an annoying wave of his hand like he did with that annoying pen last week.

That said, if I were King Charles, I wouldn’t rush to book the Abbey. I wanted to give myself some time, a period of reflection and focus on getting my house in order first

We have already seen how much the king is capable of. A whirlwind around the country, procession after procession, address to the nation, solemn speech after solemn speech, endless walks, the greeting of dignitaries, handshakes and of course the most difficult of all: standing vigil by his mother’s coffin before he finally lays her to rest and takes upon himself the mantle of power.

Not many 73-year-olds could endure such a punishing schedule, let alone while dealing with the immense emotional turmoil of losing someone who was not only a beloved parent but also an icon against whom he will inevitably be judged. I hope Camilla has got him on liver oil.

But the real test will be over the next few weeks and months as he settles into his new role and the nature of his reign begins to take shape. There are many pressing matters awaiting his attention, and he can’t just dismiss them with a grimace and an annoying wave of the hand like he did with that pesky pen last week.

First and foremost is the matter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They almost fell in line for the Queen’s sake, but it still feels more like a temporary truce than a lasting peace.

Nothing fundamental certainly seems to have changed in Prince Harry’s demeanor, especially after he made it known how upset he was about having the Queen’s initials removed from his army uniform as he stood vigil over his grandmother’s coffin.

It won’t be long before he and Meghan are back in California, and without his grandmother’s benign influence to keep him in check, it could very well be all-out war. Unless, that is, the King can persuade Harry to abandon his plans for an all-encompassing book and find other ways to make a living that don’t involve trading in his and Meghan’s so-called ‘misery’.

Prince Andrew is also a problem – although perhaps less so since he doesn’t have a huge social media following and an army of adoring fans to egg him on.

But there are also difficulties beyond the immediate family.

Britons are facing a winter of hardship with soaring energy prices and rising costs of living.

The late Queen, with her two-bar electric heater at Balmoral Castle, would have had no trouble withstanding criticism of the royal lifestyle; it may be more difficult for King Charles. Especially considering his pending coronation, which will likely take place next spring or early summer. Already, there are questions about whether a full-fledged state occasion given everything is appropriate.

The optics of the opulence have rarely been harder to justify, and even a pared-down ceremony is likely to attract criticism, particularly from those who see the Queen’s death as an opportunity to undermine the monarchy.

Personally, I think if you’re going to have a coronation, it should be bells and whistles. After all, Britain is a monarchy and that’s what monarchies do.

That said, if I were King Charles, I wouldn’t rush to book the Abbey. I wanted to give myself some time, a period of reflection and focus on getting my house in order first.

I would begin to introduce measures to slim down the monarchy; deal with the more pressing matters at hand; support the new Prime Minister (they are both newbies together after all) and generally work to build allies and goodwill.

That way, when the coronation finally takes place, it will feel fully justified: a well-deserved celebration of a great British institution – and not, as its enemies will no doubt try to frame it, an empty extravagance we can ill afford.

What on earth are they going to do with all the Queen’s clothes?

When the Queen Mother died 20 years ago, a friend who lives near Ballater, in Royal Deeside, noticed that the local thrift shop had suddenly seen an influx of exquisitely made goods.

Will the Knightsbridge branch of Save the Children (assuming there is such a thing) suddenly be full of an array of brightly colored hats and dresses?

Dashing equerry is our kilty pleasure

The Queen’s funeral was a sensational moment, but also a reminder of how much we care for a man in uniform.

King Charles’ equerry, Major Jonathan Thompson of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment, has set social media on fire with his absurd good looks and dashing demeanor.

He is known for his fur spurran in all kinds of weather. And no, that’s not a euphemism.

A Swiss politician has sparked outrage by suggesting people save energy by sharing showers.

I wouldn’t necessarily share a shower; but we get the most out of a bath in my house.

It’s me first, then my teenage son, then the dogs. The dogs are understandably outraged by this arrangement.

The new culture secretary, Michelle Donelan, was on the media rounds yesterday morning – and boy was she impressive.

Interviewer after interviewer did their best to trip her up as relatively fresh meat.

New culture secretary, Michelle Donelan, was on the media rounds yesterday morning – and boy was she impressive

But she beat them all, including Sky’s Kay Burley, who looked completely silly after she tried to disparage Donelan’s record at the Department for Education and then tried to catch her out for taking a win which, as Donelan patiently told her, never actually received.

One to watch.

A priceless memory for Louis to cherish

I understand why the Prince and Princess of Wales left Prince Louis at home for the funeral – too young for such a solemn occasion.

But one of the last pictures of the Queen sees her dressed in Wedgewood blue, leaning on her cane on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with a big grin on her face as she claps her hands over her ears to block out the buzz of the fly… past – something that he will treasure for years to come.

What a shame his cousin Archie, three, doesn’t share such memories.

If I had to pick one moment from Monday’s funeral, it would be the lone piper who ended the Westminster Abbey ceremony with a rendition of the traditional dirge, Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

On a day of great pomp and pageantry, the austerity of that moment somehow struck me as the most beautiful of all.