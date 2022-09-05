SARAH VINE: It’s hard to sound truly modest when you’re just talking about yourself, Meghan 

There was a time when the appointment of a new Prime Minister and the resignation of the Home Secretary would have been no match for the Duchess of Sussex’s tremendous appeal. But then she just seemed like a rather glamorous addition to a somewhat stale royal family: a ray of LA sun to brighten our — and Prince Harry’s — days.

Since then, a few truths have come to light — perhaps not all of them as she’d hoped. And the general British public – with whom the Duchess apparently cannot get far enough – has become, not unreasonably, a little more cautious about her motives and intentions.

And so what might have been a whirlwind of flashbulbs and flowers even six months ago began quietly, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the night at Frogmore Cottage, just a short walk from Harry’s brother and his family, newly installed on the Queen’s Windsor Estate.

Despite their proximity, they rather mournfully spent the evening alone, before quietly boarding the Avanti West Coast Service from 12:20 p.m. to Manchester Piccadilly yesterday, where Meghan was due to give a speech on gender equality at the One Young World summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

At 6 p.m., barely a beep or paparazzo shot seemed to have escaped the security cord that surrounds them – paid for by the prince himself, who is still in a lawsuit with the Home Office over his right to police protection when he surrenders. on British soil.

Could it be that, after a disastrous week in which the Duchess’s various statements had earned her less than rave reviews, they had finally read the room and decided to slow down?

When the pair greeted the organizers on stage — Meghan resplendent in red — the venue’s online feed went silent as a few hundred viewers waited patiently for the main event.

Then suddenly we were live. A procession of young people took the stage – from Moldova to Montenegro, waving flags to the tunes of Move On Up.

Harry and Meghan sat in the front row, smiling and clapping as the various representatives passed by and the crowd cheered. Harry looked characteristically furious. Meghan had her most “interested” smile on as the music turned into Aretha Franklin’s Respect. The American standard-bearer waved encouragingly in her direction. Everyone got up and did a little awkward father dance.

First, a short but heartfelt speech from the organization’s president, former Irish President Mary Robinson, quoting Nelson Mandela. Oh my gosh, wasn’t she informed of the Duchess’ little recent faux pas – when Meghan claimed her marriage to Prince Harry in South Africa led to joyous scenes similar to those seen during Mandela’s release from prison? Then Sir Bob Geldof himself. Big cheers when he mentioned the Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham, as well as the mandatory f-bomb and a dig at Boris Johnson.

And then it was Meghan’s turn. Balanced, smiling, she took the stage to tell the audience all about… Meghan. About how she’s been with the organization since 2014, about how humble (tick), in awe (tick), nervous (tick) she felt to be in such incredible company.

Well, she even kept her little paper place card with her name on it, such was her disbelief. She was so nervous, so doubting herself. Was she even good enough to be there (shy giggle, conspiratorial smile)?

As for gender equality, she hasn’t mentioned it once. But it does not matter. She was grateful, she was humble, her pantsuit was great. It ended with a short fanfare followed by Harry hurriedly leading her to the exit and pausing for a few selfies.

The public loved her, of course. And she was undoubtedly impressive: turned out beautifully, beautifully balanced. But it’s hard to come across as genuinely self-deprecating, genuinely humble, when you’re really just talking about yourself. Again.