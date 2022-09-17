SARAH VINE: I didn’t earn the right to join the pageantry, like David Beckham

What a strange and seismic week it has been. A week in which the tectonic plates of British life have shifted irreversibly, sending shockwaves across the globe.

The Queen rests in peace, and our whole world is reforming itself before our very eyes. Amid grief, a new monarchy takes shape, sustained and sustained by traditions of yesteryear and yet, somehow, as lost and vulnerable as the rest of us.

How could a woman, a little woman, mean so much? And yet she did. She does. Forget the fine words, forget the pomp: The most powerful expression of Elizabeth II’s ability to touch the hearts of millions is the five-mile line of people waiting to pass her coffin as it stands in Westminster Hall .

There’s an autumn chill in the air, a fresh September bite, and yet they wait, they still come. Calm, patient, with stoicism and good humor, with sandwiches and thermoses, with folding chairs and umbrellas. Standing, doing their solemn duty as she always did, came rain, sunshine, sleet or snow.

When David Beckham was discovered on Friday, like everyone else, standing in The Queue for hours on end, he earned the respect of everyone who watched

All for a few seconds in her presence, a chance to pay their respects and say goodbye to a woman most of them never met, but who meant so much.

In some ways, there is no more fitting tribute to a British Queen. Because queues are our thing, that’s what we do. We are known all over the world for our habit of patiently queuing for things. It is considered one of our most durable and eccentric properties.

Other cultures tease us about it, but we don’t care. We can tut-tut and complain, but secretly we like a queue. It’s part of who we are. It speaks to our national character, our desire for order and fair play, to do things right, to have everything in its right place. Those are the rules of British life, and that is an expression of our culture.

And this queue is very special. It took so long that it got its own queue. A queue for The Queue! Have you ever heard of something so quintessentially British, so Python-esque in nature? I know now is not the time for levity, but I think the idea would have made her smile. After all, she had a great sense of humor.

And on some level, how deeply encouraging to see, at a time when so many certainties seem to be falling away, when so much lawlessness and chaos seems to be creeping up on the land, that order still reigns. Our lives may have been turned upside down, but this country still has standards and traditions, and these things are important.

That’s why we get so mad when people jump in line, especially This Queue. And it’s also why, when David Beckham was in it for hours on Friday, like everyone else, he earned the respect of everyone who watched. Here was a man who had a VIP invite, and yet he chose not to use it.

Instead, he chose to honor his queen as an ordinary subject, even if he is far from ordinary.

Cynics might say it was a deliberate ploy to endear themselves to the public. But I really doubt it. I don’t know Beckham personally, but our boys used to play football together in the same junior league team and I’ve been on the sidelines next to him on many a rainy Sunday morning.

Of all the famous people I’ve met over the years, he’s one of the most down to earth, and also one of the most good-natured. Wherever he went, people were constantly asking him for selfies and autographs, and I never saw him turn anyone away, or show the slightest irritation at the endless interruptions and encroachments on his private space. In every way he was the same in The Queue. Fair game for him.

The queue is humble. It humiliates me especially, because I was one of the lucky ones who got to jump it. I was offered a priority entry ticket, what can I say? I didn’t play it like Beckham. I accepted.

Granted, the invitation was issued before The Queue even existed, before the sheer numbers of people willing to pay their respects had become apparent. And I was distracted, confused, a little out of tune: On the Sunday after the Queen died, my father suddenly became very ill in Italy.

I had to jump on the first flight to Turin to be by his side. Events in the UK, so immensely momentous, were somewhat overshadowed by our own little family drama.

When it turned out how serious it was, I tried to give the ticket away. But the invitation was set in stone and was not transferable. And when I told my mother that I had been given this opportunity, she insisted that I go. I argued with her, but she didn’t feel like it.

The Queen meant a lot to her and to her father, who more than once had the privilege of accompanying Her Majesty in official duties. I have a wonderful photo of my grandfather with her in 1962 when he was in charge of the garrison at Stirling Castle. He thought the world of her.

My mother said it would be an insult not only to the Queen, but to his memory, and to all those out in the cold, to be so gracious as to throw it away.

And so I flew back to London late Thursday night to be there early Friday morning. It was an immense privilege and an extraordinary moment to be escorted through the Gothic splendor of the Central Lobby to Westminster Hall to partake in the still sea of ​​humanity flowing past the coffin.

I have experienced a similar atmosphere only once before in my life. That was a lifetime ago when my parents took me to see the Shroud of Turin in 1978 on one of the very rare occasions it has ever been shown to the public. It was a mixture of awe and reverence, of raw emotion that was overwhelming at times, that even then, only 11 years old, I understood that it was something very important.

The simplicity yet overwhelming symbolism of the object of focus, and above all an extraordinary sense of heart and mind united in the moment, was inescapable even to the eyes of a child. I felt that again in Westminster Hall, when I saw the gems glittering in her crown, the orb and scepter beside it, the bouquet of white roses and dahlias, the silent, motionless faces of the Beefeaters, the Guardsmen half buried under their bearskin, every sinew that makes an effort to maintain a rocky composure. A Gentleman at Arms, eyes closed, hands clasped around his spear, muscles trembling with exertion.

An incredible aura of peace surrounded the coffin, a feeling almost divine. Being there felt like balm to the soul. There were tears, of sadness yes, but also of love and gratitude.

Later, I spoke to my friend Susannah who, unlike me, had stood in line with her husband all night for 11 hours. Not until she gave me her account of standing and waiting, at 3 a.m. in the shadow of the London Eye, the cold night wind drifting from the Thames, nothing open, just a few stone benches divided by thousands, I knew how privileged I had been.

We both reached our destination at the same time, around 9am. And yet my journey had been only a short subway ride. Hers, like so many others, had been a pilgrimage.

I know that unlike so many in The Queue, I didn’t deserve the right to be a part of that incredible pageantry. But in a week of grief on so many levels, I am incredibly grateful for it. It is a memory that I, like so many others, will cherish for the rest of my life.